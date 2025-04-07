Polk County Fire Rescue Saves an Unconscious Individual from Structure Fire in Mulberry

Polk County Fire Rescue Press Release

Bartow, Fla. (April 7, 2025) – Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 7:38 a.m. on Saturday, April 5 at 3541 Shady Brooke Drive W. in Mulberry.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered an unconscious individual inside the residence who had been attempting to extinguish the fire using a garden water hose prior to the arrival of first responders. Firefighters quickly removed the patient from the residence ensuring that the patient received immediate medical attention. The patient was transported from the scene via Air Care.

“Polk County Fire Rescue crews demonstrated exceptional professionalism and quick thinking in locating and removing an unconscious individual from the structure,” said Polk County Deputy County Manager of Public Safety Joe Halman, Jr. “Their swift and coordinated efforts reflect their dedication and commitment to keeping our community safe.”

Thirteen PCFR crews responded to the scene. No additional injuries were reported. No additional patients were transported.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined and the incident is being investigated by the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office. For further information, please contact the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office.