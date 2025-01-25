Bone Valley Park Temporarily Closing For The 9th Annual Hunt For Sasquatch

Bartow, Fla. (Jan. 24, 2025) – Polk County Parks and Recreation will host its 9th annual The Hunt for Sasquatch trail race beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Bone Valley ATV Park, located at 10427 County Road 630 West, Mulberry.

The park will be closed to all off-highway vehicles from 8 a.m. to noon, but will offer free entry to all off-highway vehicles and riders when it reopens.

The trail race includes a 10K, 5K, and 1-mile color fun run on the scenic trails of the park. Races will be timed by FITniche and conclude with an awards ceremony for various age groups. Participants can register for the race online at https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Mulberry/TheHuntforSasquatch. Registration costs include a t-shirt and swag bag, while supplies last. Race day registration is available for an additional $10 per race.

For more information on the park, along with all regulations, visit www.bonevalleyatv.com or call (863) 428-0525. Contact Parks and Recreation at (863) 534-6911 for more information about The Hunt for Sasquatch trail race.