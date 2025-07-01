Stars, Stripes & Sparks: Polk County’s 4th of July Celebrations!

Here are some Fourth of July events happening around Polk County, FL with dates, times, locations, and highlights:
🎆 July 3, 2025
- Rockin’ Freedom Fest – Winter Haven (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park)
• 6:00 PM–9:00 PM – Live music, kids’ activities, food trucks, Cypress Gardens water ski show + sunset fireworks
- Red, White & Kaboom – Lakeland (Lake Mirror, downtown)
• 6:00 PM–9:00 PM – Music, food trucks, fireworks at 9 PM
🎆 July 4, 2025
- Red, White and BOOM at LEGOLAND – Winter Haven (LEGOLAND Florida Resort)
• Special 3D-glasses fireworks show
- Lakeland Flying Tigers Fireworks Spectacular – Lakeland (Publix Field / Joker Marchant Stadium)
• Game starts at 5:00 PM; fireworks follow around 9:00 PM
- Thunder on the Ridge – Haines City (Lake Eva Park, 555 Ledwith Ave)
• 4:00 PM–10:00 PM – Live bands, food vendors, kids’ zone, beer garden, fireworks at 9:15 PM
- Auburndale 4th of July Fireworks – Auburndale (Lake Ariana Park)
• Fireworks at 9:00 PM
- Bartow Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks – Bartow (Mosaic Park & Civic Center)
• 2:30 PM–10:00 PM – Concerts, food, kids’ games, fireworks at 9:10 PM
- Davenport 4th of July Celebration & Fireworks – Davenport (Lewis Mathews Sports Complex)
• 3:00 PM–9:45 PM – Live entertainment, food vendors, fireworks at 9:15 PM
- Dundee 4th of July Celebration – Dundee (Community Center, 603 Lake Marie Blvd)
• 6:00 PM–9:30 PM – Games, bounce houses, live music, fireworks at 9:00 PM
- Rockin’ the Ridge – Lake Wales (Lake Wailes Park)
• Start 3:00 PM, family-fun + live music, fireworks at 9:00 PM