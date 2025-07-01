Stars, Stripes & Sparks: Polk County’s 4th of July Celebrations!

4th of July Events

Here are some Fourth of July events happening around Polk County, FL with dates, times, locations, and highlights:

🎆 July 3, 2025

Rockin’ Freedom Fest – Winter Haven (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park)

• 6:00 PM–9:00 PM – Live music, kids’ activities, food trucks, Cypress Gardens water ski show + sunset fireworks

Red, White & Kaboom – Lakeland (Lake Mirror, downtown)

• 6:00 PM–9:00 PM – Music, food trucks, fireworks at 9 PM

🎆 July 4, 2025