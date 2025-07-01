73.9 F
Winter Haven
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Stars, Stripes & Sparks: Polk County’s 4th of July Celebrations!

4th of July Events

Here are some Fourth of July events happening around Polk County, FL with dates, times, locations, and highlights:

🎆 July 3, 2025

  • Rockin’ Freedom Fest – Winter Haven (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park)
    • 6:00 PM–9:00 PM – Live music, kids’ activities, food trucks, Cypress Gardens water ski show + sunset fireworks
  • Red, White & Kaboom – Lakeland (Lake Mirror, downtown)
    • 6:00 PM–9:00 PM – Music, food trucks, fireworks at 9 PM

🎆 July 4, 2025

  • Red, White and BOOM at LEGOLAND – Winter Haven (LEGOLAND Florida Resort)
    • Special 3D-glasses fireworks show
  • Lakeland Flying Tigers Fireworks Spectacular – Lakeland (Publix Field / Joker Marchant Stadium)
    • Game starts at 5:00 PM; fireworks follow around 9:00 PM
  • Thunder on the Ridge – Haines City (Lake Eva Park, 555 Ledwith Ave)
    • 4:00 PM–10:00 PM – Live bands, food vendors, kids’ zone, beer garden, fireworks at 9:15 PM
  • Auburndale 4th of July Fireworks – Auburndale (Lake Ariana Park)
    • Fireworks at 9:00 PM
  • Bartow Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks – Bartow (Mosaic Park & Civic Center)
    • 2:30 PM–10:00 PM – Concerts, food, kids’ games, fireworks at 9:10 PM
  • Davenport 4th of July Celebration & Fireworks – Davenport (Lewis Mathews Sports Complex)
    • 3:00 PM–9:45 PM – Live entertainment, food vendors, fireworks at 9:15 PM
  • Dundee 4th of July Celebration – Dundee (Community Center, 603 Lake Marie Blvd)
    • 6:00 PM–9:30 PM – Games, bounce houses, live music, fireworks at 9:00 PM
  • Rockin’ the Ridge – Lake Wales (Lake Wailes Park)
    • Start 3:00 PM, family-fun + live music, fireworks at 9:00 PM

