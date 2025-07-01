Lakeland Fire Department and SPCA Florida Partner for 3rd Annual “7 Days of Giving”

Lakeland Fire Dept

Community Encouraged to Help Feed Local Shelter Pets

LAKELAND, FL – The Lakeland Fire Department (LFD) is proud to once again partner with SPCA Florida for the third annual 7 Days of Giving, taking place July 7–14, 2025. This weeklong donation drive invites the community to help feed local shelter animals by donating dog or cat food at LFD Station 1, located at 701 E. Main Street in downtown Lakeland.

This year’s campaign goal is to collect 7,000 pounds of pet food and $7,000 in monetary donations to support SPCA Florida’s essential efforts. The funds and supplies collected will help feed more than 300 animals currently in the care of SPCA Florida. Thanks to the generosity of anonymous donors, all monetary donations will be tripled, amplifying the love and impact of each dollar.

When we show up to help, we’re there for every life—human or animal,” said Fire Chief Doug Riley. “Pets are part of the families we serve, and SPCA Florida has always been there to help the animals we rescue. This campaign is a way to give back and support their lifesaving work.

LFD personnel are trained and equipped with specialized animal rescue tools, including pet oxygen masks, leashes, and carriers, allowing them to provide aid to animals during fire, medical, and rescue emergencies. SPCA Florida often steps in to care for these animals after they’re rescued, providing shelter, rehabilitation, and adoption.

The public is encouraged to bring pet food donations to Station 1 throughout the week. Those wishing to make a financial contribution should donate directly to SPCA Florida at www.spcaflorida.org/777.

Together, LFD and SPCA Florida recognize the vital role of the community in this meaningful effort. Your participation is crucial to help ensure that no shelter pet goes hungry. We invite you to join us and be part of this life-saving mission.