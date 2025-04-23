“Shoot That Motherf*cker” Lakeland Woman Charged With Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon Following Confrontation With Her Sister Over Water

Polk County, FL — On April 15, 2025 a domestic dispute between two sisters over a shared water pump erupted into a violent confrontation involving a firearm, resulting in one arrest on multiple felony charges.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to Timberwood Road, Lakeland, after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. The investigation, led by Northwest Patrol, revealed that a verbal disagreement between sisters escalated when one retrieved a gun and made life-threatening threats.

Victim 1, told investigators she and her sister, Leslie Matson, share access to a water pump that supplies both of their properties. The argument began when Leslie allegedly shut the pump off without warning. As Victim 1 approached Leslie to confront her, she noticed Leslie holding a pistol at her side. Victim 1 stated she was not initially afraid but became alarmed when Leslie’s adult son, Mitchel Matson, emerged from the home and allegedly charged at her in an aggressive manner.

Moments later, Victim 2, Victim 1’s husband, arrived on scene after witnessing the altercation escalate. According to his statement, yelling ensued, and he was knocked to the ground—though it was unclear if Mitchel pushed him directly or caused someone else to fall into him. While Victim 2 was attempting to get up, he alleges, that Leslie pointed the pistol at his face, about two inches away, and threatened to kill him. He described being “scared shitless” and feared for his life.

Surveillance footage confirmed the events, capturing Mitchel pushing Victim 2 to the ground and Leslie brandishing a handgun in his direction. Audio from the recording reportedly captured Leslie shouting, “shoot that motherfucker,” as the victims began to walk away toward their residence.

Leslie later admitted during a recorded interview that she had retrieved the pistol from inside her home when she saw Victim 1 approaching. A Ruger .380 pistol was recovered from the scene.

Based on the evidence, deputies determined probable cause to arrest Leslie Matson for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Without Intent to Kill and Improper Exhibition of a Firearm. She was taken into custody and transported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Processing Center.

No physical injuries were reported, though deputies noted the emotional toll the incident had on both victims.