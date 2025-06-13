Lakeland Teen Charged With Attempted Murder After Gunfight Outside Business

PCSO Press Release

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested and charged a 16-year-old convicted felon with several new felonies, including attempted first degree murder.

The suspect, Jonathan Granados

of Lakeland, planned a fight with another teen via social media messages, then showed up to the fight with a gun and opened fire. Thankfully, nobody was injured.

The investigation began on April 2,

2025, when PCSO received a call from True Roofers, a company on North Frontage Road, after employees arrived at work and found spent shell casings on the ground. A review of their security footage showed a silver Chevrolet Malibu

arriving and parking. An unidentified man approached the car on foot and shot

at it multiple times until the car fled. The suspect then ran away.

Detectives were able to identify the driver of the Malibu as a 19-year-old from Lakeland.

On April 9, 2025, deputies stopped the Malibu and detectives responded to the

traffic stop to interview the 19-year-old, who lied and said his car was shot when it was parked at his home while he was sleeping. He made several inconsistent statements regarding why his car had so many gunshots. Eventually, after being told

about the video footage, he admitted to being at True Roofers when the shooting occurred. He told detectives that he arrived in the area to fight with someone with whom he had been texting back and forth. He would not tell detectives who the shooter was.

Detectives continued their investigation, including obtaining search warrants for the Malibu and the 19-year-old’s cell phone and social media accounts. They determined that on the date of the shooting, the victim was en route to Granados’ house, but diverted due to the presence of law enforcement. He went to True Roofers and told Granados to meet him there. In the victim’s phone detectives found an Instagram group message thread. The conversation included the victim telling the others (including Granados) about seeing law enforcement on a traffic stop in the area of Granados’ home, which is near True Roofers. He sent a photo of the fence around the back of the business and told the others he would “jump it.” He was also seen on the business’ video surveillance peering over the fence.

Other photos and videos within these conversations showed Granados’ house and a conversation about how law enforcement was further down the road. At one point someone says “shoot the crib,” referring to Granados’ house. The victim commented

that he was not armed.

Granados was positively identified as one of the Instagram users within the group chat, and by witnesses who were shown the video surveillance of the shooting.

The following is an excerpt from the affidavit, and it is self-explanatory:

Your affiant determined Jonathan Granados, with forethought and planning, arranged for a confrontation with redacted at the residence of Jonathan Granados, 709 Bryon Ct, Lakeland, FL. Upon redacted arriving in the area, the unrelated presence of Law Enforcement altered redacted final location to the business of True Roofers, 3705 Frontage Rd N, Lakeland, FL. Due

to the presence of Law Enforcement in the Area, continued communications were had arranging for this altercation to be had with “no poles” or no firearms. Jonathan Granados, then, utilizing ambush tactics, approached redacted and discharged a firearm, in an attempt to kill redacted. In this volley of gunfire, Jonathan Granados impacted the silver Chevrolet Malibu, occupied by redacted and the business of True Roofers.

As well, your affiant learned from Juvenile Probation Officer Odum that Jonathan Granados at the time of this crime, was on Conditional Release stemming from a conviction of Carjacking (JL23001460). Jonathan Granados was adjudicated guilty as a juvenile delinquent and on this conditional release status on the date of this crime.

As such, your affiant determined probable cause existed to arrest Jonathan Granados for FSS 782.04 Attempted Homicide in the First Degree, FSS 790.19 Shooting into a Building, FSS 790.19 Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, FSS 790.23 Possession of a Firearm by Delinquent, FSS 985.101 Violation of Juvenile Probation and FSS 790.15 Discharge of a Firearm in a Residential Area.

Detectives responded to Granados’ home to take him into custody on his warrant. During a search of the residence, detectives found a loaded Glock model 19 9mm handgun with an extended magazine containing 28 rounds, modified with a “switch” which illegally alters it to be fired in a fully automatic fashion. Granados admitted to owning the gun, ordering the switch online, and installing it himself, telling detectives

that when shooting it he “felt like Superman.”

“I am so proud of my detectives, who left no stone unturned until this case was solved and the suspect was appropriately charged. This violent teenaged suspect, who has already been convicted of a felony, played a very dangerous game so he could ‘feel like Superman.’ If he’s Superman, then my detectives are his Kryptonite.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Granados’ charges are:

Attempted first degree murder (FL)

Shooting into an occupied vehicle (F2)

Shooting into a building (F2)

Possession of a machine gun (F2)

Possession of a firearm/ammo by an adjudicated juvenile (F2)

Giving false info to law enforcement (F3)

Discharging a firearm in public (M1)

Violation of probation (M2)