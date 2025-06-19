Motorcyclist Killed in Lakeland Crash on North Crystal Lake Drive

Lakeland, FL – June 19, 2025

A tragic crash in Lakeland claimed the life of a local motorcyclist Wednesday evening.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, the crash occurred around 7:04 p.m. near the 2000 block of North Crystal Lake Drive. A black Ducati motorcycle, driven by 26-year-old Blake Odom of Lakeland, was heading eastbound on North Crystal Lake Drive when a black Chevrolet Equinox entered the roadway from Honeytree Drive.

The Chevrolet, operated by 32-year-old Mia Smith of Brooksville, had been stopped at a stop sign facing south on Honeytree Drive. As the vehicle began to cross North Crystal Lake Drive, the motorcycle struck the front passenger side of the Chevrolet. Odom attempted to brake but was unable to avoid the collision.

First responders from the Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department arrived quickly and attempted life-saving measures. Odom was transported by ambulance to Lakeland Regional Health, but despite the efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced deceased.

The occupants of the Chevrolet were not injured in the crash.

Members of the Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The roadway remained closed for approximately three hours while investigators processed the scene.

The investigation remains open and active. Anyone with additional information about the crash is encouraged to contact Officer Travis Payne at [email protected].