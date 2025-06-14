Lakeland Police and PCSO Prepared to Maintain Order at Tonight’s Proposed “No Kings” Protest March

Lakeland, Florida – Saturday, June 14, 2025

Lakeland Police officers are on alert tonight as demonstrators gather downtown for the “No Kings Day of Defiance” protest.

The protest, organized by Indivisible Polk, is expected to begin at 5:30 p.m. in Munn Park. Although no permit was filed for the march, organizers plan to stay on public sidewalks as they move toward the Lakeland office of U.S. Representative Scott Franklin.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor addressed the event earlier this week, assuring city leaders that while no problems are anticipated, law enforcement is fully prepared to act if necessary.

“We’re not going to tolerate any type of disorder,” Chief Taylor said.

Chief Taylor emphasized that peaceful protest is protected, but warned that any unlawful activity—such as blocking roads, damaging property, or disrupting businesses—will be dealt with immediately.

“I don’t care if I have to call Sheriff Grady [Judd] and ask him to send me 400 deputies, which he will,” Taylor added.

City officials reiterated that public safety is the priority, and that while free speech is respected, any violations of the law will result in enforcement.

Here is a quote from the No Kings March organizers:

“In America, we do not tolerate wannabe rulers. NO KINGS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to the growing excesses…”