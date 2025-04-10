200 Acre Advent Health Medical Complex In Lakeland Anticipated To Open Early 2027

AdventHealth is advancing plans to establish a comprehensive medical complex on approximately 218 acres near 3838 Harden Boulevard in South Lakeland. The Altamonte Springs-based healthcare system acquired the land for $14 million in November 2024.

The proposed development includes a 400-bed, 10-story hospital equipped with a helipad for medical air transport. Adjacent to the hospital, plans feature a free-standing emergency department, a 200,000-square-foot medical office building, a rehabilitation facility, structured parking, and a central energy plant.

Beyond medical facilities, the project envisions 204,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, as well as a 250-unit apartment complex, aiming to create a mixed-use environment that integrates healthcare services with residential and commercial amenities.

In September 2024, the Lakeland City Commission approved the necessary zoning changes to facilitate this development. This decision followed discussions addressing potential traffic impacts on Harden Boulevard, a concern raised by both commissioners and local residents. Commissioner Sara Roberts McCarley expressed reservations about increased congestion, noting the area’s existing traffic challenges.

To mitigate traffic concerns, plans include conducting updated traffic studies and coordinating with the Florida Department of Transportation for necessary roadway improvements. The development also designates 61 acres for conservation, preserving natural habitats and addressing environmental considerations.

Site Area Map Provided by Drummond Company

AdventHealth aims to commence construction with the free-standing emergency department, targeting operational readiness within three years. The broader hospital complex is anticipated to open by 2027, enhancing healthcare accessibility for South Lakeland and surrounding communities.

This initiative reflects AdventHealth’s commitment to expanding its presence in Polk County, where it has operated since 2019. The new Lakeland facility will complement the system’s existing network of hospitals, freestanding emergency departments, and other healthcare services throughout the region.

As the project progresses, AdventHealth plans to engage with local stakeholders to address ongoing concerns and ensure the development aligns with community needs and expectations.