Missing Lakeland Man Found Deceased

LAKELAND, FL (March 24, 2025) – On Thursday, March 20, 2025, a deceased male was located in a rural area of unincorporated Polk County, just east of where Mr. Keen’s vehicle was found in the 2800 block of County Line Road in Plant City. The male was in a state of decomposition; however, no trauma or injuries were observed. On March 24, 2025, the decedent was positively identified as Howard Keen. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will be overseeing the death investigation.

*****ORIGINAL POST*****

LAKELAND, FL (March 18, 2025) – On March 7, 2025, the Lakeland Police Department received a missing person’s report for Howard Keen, age 58. Mr. Keen left a family member’s residence in Lakeland the morning of February 24, 2025, and was last seen on February 25, 2025, at a residence in the 2800 block of County Line Road in Plant Citywhere he left his vehicle.

Mr. Keen is around 5’9” tall and weighs 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and black shorts. In addition to the Plant City area, he is known to frequent the Saddle Creek Campground on Morgan Combee Road.

If you have any information which can help locate Howard Keen, please contact the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6966, Detective Sharrett at 863.834-6964 / [email protected] or Investigative Aide Williams at 863.834.8974/[email protected]