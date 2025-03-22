Bright Ice Handcrafted Ice Cream Hiring for New Lakeland Location

Lakeland, Florida, is about to get a little sweeter as Bright Ice, a popular handcrafted ice cream shop, is set to open a new location, 1200 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL 33803. Known for its small-batch, high-quality ice cream flavors, Bright Ice has been expanding across Florida, with locations in St. Petersburg, Tampa, Venice, and Pinellas Park. Now, they’re bringing their unique flavors to Lakeland—and they’re looking for enthusiastic team members to join them. The location is currently doing pre-hiring now with the anticipation of opening in the very near future. It was projected for January, but delays have it opening either late March or early April.

Bright Ice is currently hiring for several positions at its Lakeland shop, including Team Leads, Assistant Team Leads, and Team Members. These roles reportedly offer competitive pay, with Team Leads earning between $20 to $22 per hour, while Team Members earn between $15 to $18 per hour. The company website says they pride themselves on fostering a fun, welcoming environment for both employees and customers, making it an exciting opportunity for those passionate about customer service and high-quality food.

As part of the job, team members will be responsible for scooping and serving delicious ice cream, ensuring customers have a memorable experience, and maintaining the shop’s friendly atmosphere. Bright Ice is known for its innovative flavors, and employees will have the chance to introduce Lakeland locals to some of their signature creations.

For those interested in joining the Bright Ice team, applications can be submitted through the company’s website: JOIN THE TEAM . This is a fantastic chance to be part of an expanding business that values creativity, teamwork, and, of course, amazing ice cream.