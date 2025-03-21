Winter Haven Bicyclist Killed, Two Injured in Crash on South County Line Road

Winter Haven, FL – A tragic accident on the night of March 19, 2025, resulted in the death of a bicyclist and left two others with minor injuries.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 8:53 PM on South County Line Road, just south of Ralston Road. A 23-year-old Winter Haven man was driving a Ford Mustang southbound when he veered off the roadway and struck a 39-year-old Winter Haven man riding a bicycle along the highway shoulder. The impact was severe, and the bicyclist was transported to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

After the initial collision, the Mustang re-entered the roadway and crashed into a Mercedes M Class SUV driven by a 69-year-old Lakeland woman. Both drivers sustained minor injuries and were also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Florida Highway Patrol Sergeant Steve Gaskins confirmed the incident, and authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.