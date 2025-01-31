SIP HAINES CITY GETS OK FOR FULL-SERVICE

SIP

BY Anita Todd, Special Articles

HAINES CITY – Sip Haines City has some new beverages on the menu.

Sip Haines City is a lounge and wine bar that, until recently, only served wine and beer in addition to a variety of menu options. However, on Jan. 9, the Haines City Commission gave approval for the establishment to become a full-service bar.

In December, Jonathan Anglin, the owner of the establishment, applied to the City of Haines City for a conditional use permit “in order to change a wine bar, Sip Haines City, to a full-service bar.

According to the request submitted to the Haines City Planning and Zoning Department, “This conditional use request is not only a necessary pivot to ensure our viability but also an opportunity to align more closely with the preferences and expectation of Haines City residents and visitors.”

At the time, there were two other full-service venues located in downtown Haines City – Rudy’s Liquorup Lounge and The Cigar Quarters. According to the request, Sip Haines City has partnered with another business with a state liquor license.

The request also reads, “Sip was originally established with a business model focused on being a high-end wine bar with a limited menu. Despite our best efforts and significant investments in the initial concept, we have faced challenges that have rendered the original business model unsustainable. Factors contributing to this include changing consumer preferences, evolving market dynamics, and unanticipated operation constraints.”

Anglin continued the request writing that by the venue becoming a full-service bar this “adjustment aligns with our commitment to adapt our offerings to better meet the desires of our customers while remaining a valued contributor to the local economy.”

The owner of the building, Christopher Diaz, spoke during the meeting in support of the request.

“The Sip bar owners have been model tenants and as the property owner, I fully support the move,” Diaz said. “It is wonderfully run and managed.” The Commission voted unanimously for approval of the request.

The business opened its doors in 2022 and can be found at siphainescity.com.

Sip Haines City is located at 21 6th Street North.