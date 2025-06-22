Polk Sheriff Grady Judd Urges Houses Of Worship To Have Prepared Plan In Case Of An Active Shooter Threats Following Michigan Church Shooting

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is urging houses of worship across the county to be alert for suspicious activity and to prepare for potential threats from individuals who may wish to harm worshippers.

The sheriff’s warning follows an active shooter incident that occurred Sunday morning, June 22, 2025, at Crosspoint Community Church in Wayne, Michigan.

“This morning’s active shooter at a church in Wayne, Michigan reminds us that all of our houses of worship must have a safety and security plan to immediately respond to an active shooter,” said Sheriff Judd.

AP News Report:

“A gunman opened fire during a service at a suburban Detroit church on Sunday, wounding one person before he was shot and killed by a security guard, police said.

The shooting happened at CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, a city of about 17,000 people outside Detroit around 11 a.m., the church’s pastor, Bobby Kelly Jr., told the Detroit News.”

Sheriff Judd is encouraging all members of faith-based organizations to ask an important question: Does your house of worship have a plan to protect and immediately stop an active shooter? If the answer is no, he says, members should ask why not—and demand that a plan be put in place immediately.

In response to church shootings over the last several years, many houses of worship have implemented safety plans and designated individuals trained to respond to active shooter situations. But the sheriff warns that more can and should be done.

“An active shooter can happen anywhere,” the sheriff’s office emphasized, noting that churches, synagogues, mosques, and other religious gathering places need to take steps to prepare for such scenarios.

Community members are reminded: If you see or hear something suspicious, say something. Report concerns to house of worship leadership, security personnel, and local law enforcement immediately.

For nearly eight years, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office has offered free Active Assailant Preparation training to houses of worship and other organizations. The training provides an overview of active assailant incidents and offers best practices on how to prepare for and respond to such incidents, including tactics to use when law enforcement arrives.

For more information about Active Assailant Preparation training, contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at [email protected] or call 863-298-6677.