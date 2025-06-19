Polk County Commissioners Approve Agreement for a New Roadway Maintenance Facility

thumbnail Maintenence 2

by James Coulter

The Facilities Management Division will soon be receiving a new roadway maintenance facility now that Polk County Commissioners have approved an agreement for architectural & engineering services.

At their recent meeting on Tues. June 17, The Polk County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) voted unanimously to approve an agreement for architectural & engineering services to be provided by The Lunz Group, LLC.

These services will be for the design of a new roadway maintenance facility to be utilized by the Facilities Management Division. This new facility will include “administrative offices, equipment storage buildings, and work bays for the Fleet Division to expand their ability to service county vehicles.”

thumbnail Maintenence 1

The new facility will replace the current maintenance facility, located at 900 NE 5th Street, Mulberry, FL. The old facility is being replaced to facilitate expansion “as a result of population growth and associated roadway maintenance needs.”

“The relocation of the Mulberry facility was included in a feasibility study performed by CMHM Architects, which was completed in August of 2024,” wrote Tabatha Shirah, Procurement Analyst, in the agenda item memo.

“This study identified the County owned property located at 3000 Sheffield Road, Winter Haven as a suitable location due to its central location which aligns with future maintenance service areas,” she continued.

Per the agreement, The Lunz Group, LLC will provide architectural and engineering services. These services are expected to be completed within 686 days.

County commissioners motioned, seconded, and voted unanimously to approve the agreement.