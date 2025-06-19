Polk County to Help Six Hospitals Cover Medical Services for Uninsured Residents

AdventHealth

by James Coulter

Polk County commissioners have voiced their intent to help provide medical services to uninsured residents now that they have approved compensating six area hospitals through the adoption of an Assessment Resolution.

At a recent meeting on Tues. June 17, the Polk County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt an Assessment Resolution setting the rate of collection and approval of the Non-Ad Valorem Assessment Roll for the 2025 Local Provider Participation Fund special assessment.

This special assessment will allow the county government “to provide matching funds on behalf of qualifying health care service providers,” wrote Joy Johnson, Administrator, Health and Human Services, in the agenda item memo.

“The County will invoice each of the six Hospitals for their mandatory payment amount, due upon receipt of invoice,” Johnson wrote. “Assessment funds collected by the County from the Hospitals will be submitted to AHCA through intergovernmental transfer upon the agency’s request.”

This special assessment will be imposed upon the following six area hospitals located in Polk County:

Winter Haven Hospital

Bartow Regional Medical Center

Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center

Lake Wales Hospital

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Lakeland

Lakeland Regional Health

“These hospitals provide medical care annually to indigent and uninsured residents and those who qualify for Medicaid,” wrote Johnson. “On average, Medicaid covers only 60% of the costs of the health care services actually provided by area hospitals.”

Once the Assessment Resolution is adopted by the Board, as Johnson wrote: “The State of Florida, through its Agency for Health Care Administration, will send Polk County a Letter of Agreement memorializing the County’s intent to participate in the Statewide Medicaid Managed Care Hospital directed payment program in 2025 to offset the Hospitals’ uncompensated Medicaid costs.”

County commissioners motioned, seconded, and voted unanimously to approve the Special Assessment Resolution.