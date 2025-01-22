Polk County Clerk Hosts 12th Annual Valentine’s Day Group Wedding

Bartow, Fla. (Jan. 22, 2025) – Registration is now open for courting couples wanting to tie the knot for free on the most romantic day of the year.

On Valentine’s Day at noon, Clerk & Comptroller Stacy Butterfield is hosting the 12th annual group wedding on the beautiful, historic lawns of Fort Blount Park, 343 W. Davidson St., Bartow.

“We are thrilled to host this cherished tradition for its 12th year,” said Clerk Butterfield. “It’s an honor to help couples create a stress-free, joyful, and memorable start to their new life together on such a meaningful day.”

The free ceremony is limited to 30 couples and registration is first come, first serve.

Couples may register when applying for a marriage license at any of the three Clerk’s office locations—the Bartow Courthouse, Lakeland Government Center, or the Northeast Government Center in Lake Alfred. To register, they simply need to state they would like to participate in the event.

All couples must apply for a marriage license and register for the event by Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Couples must submit the first part of the marriage license application online before visiting any of the three Clerk’s offices to complete the application.

Both individuals must be present to finalize their marriage license, and both must have a valid form of photo ID. Couples must also make sure they know their Social Security Number. The Clerk is waiving the $30 ceremony fee; however standard marriage license fees do apply.

For more information or to register for the wedding, call the Official Records Department at 863-534-4516 or visit the Clerk’s office online at www.PolkCountyClerk.net. Like and follow the Clerk’s Facebook and Instagram pages for updates and announcements.