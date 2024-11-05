Amendment 3 Recreational Marijuana Falls Short Of 60% In Polk County & In Florida

Amendment 3, which proposed to legalize recreational marijuana for adults in Florida, failed to pass in the 2024 election.



Although a majority of voters supported the mesure, it fell short of the 60% supermajority required to amend the state constitution. The initiative aimed to allow adults 21 and older to use, purchase, and possess marijuana. Its defeat maintains the current restrictions, with legal

cannabis use limited to approved medical

purposes within Florida.

By a little after 8:15 p.m., the amendment had received about 56% support, a simple majority, but below the 60% needed for passage.

Polk County only pulled 52% yes votes to legalize Marijuana.

We will update as more details emerge.