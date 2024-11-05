73.9 F
Winter Haven
Thursday, November 7, 2024
Carl Fish
Carl Fish

Latest Posts

Amendment 3 Recreational Marijuana Falls Short Of 60% In Polk County & In Florida

872

Amendment 3, which proposed to legalize recreational marijuana for adults in Florida, failed to pass in the 2024 election.


Although a majority of voters supported the mesure, it fell short of the 60% supermajority required to amend the state constitution. The initiative aimed to allow adults 21 and older to use, purchase, and possess marijuana. Its defeat maintains the current restrictions, with legal
cannabis use limited to approved medical
purposes within Florida.

By a little after 8:15 p.m., the amendment had received about 56%  support, a simple majority, but below the 60% needed for passage.

Polk County only pulled 52% yes votes to legalize Marijuana.

We will update as more details emerge.

author avatar
Carl Fish
See Full Bio
Carl Fish
Carl Fish

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

- Advertisement -

Don't Miss

- Advertisement -

Advertise

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© 2021 WinterHavenDaily.com | All rights reserved.