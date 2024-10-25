Man Charged With Attempted Murder, Arson, Animal Cruelty After Allegedly Setting Lake Alfred Home On Fire

On Thursday, October 24, 2024 at approximately 2 PM, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a family disturbance on Sunset Circle Lake in Lake Alfred. The suspect, Ronald Beasley Jr.(age 35), set the residence on fire and fled the scene. Patrol deputies observed a large amount of smoke emitting from the residence upon their arrival.

They immediately established a perimeter, evacuated the neighboring residences, and ensured that all the occupants of the home that was on fire were evacuated. Deputies attempted to use their fire extinguishers to put out the blaze, but it was too large to be contained. Polk County Fire Rescue arrived shortly thereafter and battled the blaze, which was ultimately extinguished, with a great deal of damage to the home.

PCSO detectives responded to the scene to begin their investigation. The victim told detectives that she and Beasley Jr. got into an argument over his drug addiction. A 4-month old baby and a cat were inside the residence during this incident. The victim locked herself in the bathroom with the baby in an attempt to escape the altercation with Beasley Jr. He broke into the bathroom, and fled outside after the victim threatened to call 911. The victim locked the front door to prevent the suspect from reentering the home. The victim heard a loud boom from outside the residence, and a witness observed residence on fire and hollered for the victim to exit the residence. A witness/neighbor stated that they observed the suspect exiting the backyard of the residence, and he stated “you need to go get the baby from inside the house because I just set it on fire”. The victim was able to escape the home with the baby. The cat did not escape and was found deceased inside once the fire was extinguished. Beasley Jr. was located a few streets away from the home and immediately taken into custody.

“This violent suspect’s actions put innocent lives in serious danger, and we are grateful that the victims made it out safely. Setting a fire in a home with a baby and family pet inside is not only reckless but shows a complete disregard for life. We are committed to pursuing justice for the victims and ensuring this suspect is held fully accountable for his actions.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Ronald Beasley Jr. has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder (F1), Animal Cruelty (M1), False Imprisonment (F3), and Tampering with a Witness (F2). He has also been charged with First Degree Arson (F1) by the State Fire Marshall. Their investigation is still ongoing.

Ronald Beasley Jr. has previously been convicted of Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony Battery, and Throwing Deadly Missile into Vehicle, and Domestic Violence.