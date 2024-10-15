Looking For a Pumpkin. Buy One Here to Support Mothers of Veterans Suicide.

PumpkinPatch

by James Coulter

Looking for the perfect pumpkin to carve into a jack-o’-lantern this Halloween? Not only is a local patch selling hundreds of pumpkins, and not only are they also offering apple cider and raffle prizes, but they are also raising proceeds for a good cause.

This weekend and next, Mothers of Veterans Suicide will be hosting a pumpkin patch fundraiser to raise proceeds for its cause at The Red Barn Farmer’s Market and The Gravely Red Barn in Frostproof.

Customers old and young will be able to peruse a plethora of pumpkins and pick the perfect one for their Halloween enjoyment. They will also be able to enjoy apple cider and participate in raffles for great prizes.

The fundraiser is being hosted by Mothers of Veterans Suicide, a non-profit organization dedicated to mothers, parents, and other relatives of veterans who have either died by suicide or who struggle with suicidal thoughts.

Executive Director Michele Ladd started the organization in 2019. As the mother of two sons who joined the military and a deceased military officer, Michele knows full well the struggles of handling a family member struggling with trauma and PTSD.

In 2017 she purchased a mobile home and traveled the country on an 8,000-mile tour, where she visited and met other relatives of veterans who struggled with trauma. Statistically, between 22 to 44 veterans die from suicide every day.

“Michele heard hundreds of stories of trauma, PTSD, divorces and sadly, many suicides,” their website states. “Michele says the sacrifices she made such as extreme loneliness, spending nights in Walmart parking lots and truck stops, multiple break downs, having to empty her tanks and with multiple injuries, she would do it all over again.”

Since its inception in 2019, Mothers of Veterans Suicide has, according to their website, “assisted 420 Veterans and their families with resources and healing retreats.”

100 percent of the proceeds will go toward Mothers of Veterans Suicide to assist with their retreats for families of veterans. The very next retreat is planned for January.

Judy serves as the president of the organization. As a combat veteran, she knows what it is like to deal with trauma. She became interested in the organization after meeting Michelle and he husband, who had arrived at her American Legion post for a speaking engagement. The two of them started talking about their experiences, and Judy eventually decided to join the cause.

“Mothers of Veterans Suicide is the only organization nationwide that helps with mothers of veterans who died from suicide,” she explained. “Why do I stay? Because I believe there is

nothing sadder than dealing with someone who lost a child to suicide. You can tell them it will be okay. But it is never okay. Ever.”

The pumpkin patch was started by a woman named Crystal, who lost her best friend, a veteran, to suicide. Later in November, Michelle will arrive at their American Legion post, along with several other organization leaders, to accept a check from the proceeds raised.

For Judy Casey, being able to see the mobile home Michelle drives will be the best part of the visit. On the side of the vehicle are countless butterfly decals with the names of veterans who had passed away from suicide. Being able to see her son’s name will make her day.

“When you see the motor home, it gives you a whole different feeling when you see a butterfly with a child’s name on it,” she said.

The Pumpkin Patch will be hosted from 10 am to 3 pm on Fri. Oct. 18 and Fri. Oct. 25. The fundraiser will be hosted at The Red Barn Farmers Market, located at 800 Ulmer Road, along SR 630 West in Frostproof.