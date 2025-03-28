73.9 F
Winter Haven
Friday, March 28, 2025
Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
- Advertisement -

Latest Posts

Weekend Live Music Roundup March 28 – 30

307


Here’s your guide to live music happening this weekend across the area. Get out and enjoy some great tunes!

Friday, March 28

  • Tanners Lakeside (Winter Haven)
    6:00 PM – Korey Ketchum
  • Cherry Pocket (Lake Wales)
    1:00 PM – 5:00 PM – Joey Kirkland
    6:00 PM – 10:00 PM – Austin Hooks
  • Lake Wales Live (Downtown Lake Wales Market Plaza)
    5:00 PM – 8:30 PM – Daniel Burns Band

Smokepoint
Joey Foley

Saturday, March 29

  • Tanners Lakeside (Winter Haven)
    7:00 PM – Smokepoint
  • Mister Chris’ Coffee Depot (Frostproof)
    10:00 AM – Noon – Joy Duprey
  • Peace Valley Enterprise – Leland Young’s Barn (Alturas)
    6:00 PM – Joey Foley & Kelly with Billy McGill (Food Trucks Available)

Sunday, March 30

  • Tanners Lakeside (Winter Haven)
    2:00 PM – Twizted
  • Cherry Pocket (Lake Wales)
    12:00 PM – 4:00 PM – Joey Foley & Kelly
  • Grove House Grill (Babson Park)
    2:00 PM – 5:00 PM – Mitch Stewart

author avatar
Staff Reporter
See Full Bio
Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

- Advertisement -

Don't Miss

Advertise

Links

Stay connected

© 2021 WinterHavenDaily.com | All rights reserved.