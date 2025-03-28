Weekend Live Music Roundup March 28 – 30

Here’s your guide to live music happening this weekend across the area. Get out and enjoy some great tunes!
Friday, March 28
- Tanners Lakeside (Winter Haven)
6:00 PM – Korey Ketchum
- Cherry Pocket (Lake Wales)
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM – Joey Kirkland
6:00 PM – 10:00 PM – Austin Hooks
- Lake Wales Live (Downtown Lake Wales Market Plaza)
5:00 PM – 8:30 PM – Daniel Burns Band
Saturday, March 29
- Tanners Lakeside (Winter Haven)
7:00 PM – Smokepoint
- Mister Chris’ Coffee Depot (Frostproof)
10:00 AM – Noon – Joy Duprey
- Peace Valley Enterprise – Leland Young’s Barn (Alturas)
6:00 PM – Joey Foley & Kelly with Billy McGill (Food Trucks Available)
Sunday, March 30
- Tanners Lakeside (Winter Haven)
2:00 PM – Twizted
- Cherry Pocket (Lake Wales)
12:00 PM – 4:00 PM – Joey Foley & Kelly
- Grove House Grill (Babson Park)
2:00 PM – 5:00 PM – Mitch Stewart