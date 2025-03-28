Weekend Live Music Roundup March 28 – 30



Here’s your guide to live music happening this weekend across the area. Get out and enjoy some great tunes!

Friday, March 28

Tanners Lakeside (Winter Haven)

6:00 PM – Korey Ketchum

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM – Joey Kirkland

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM – Austin Hooks

5:00 PM – 8:30 PM – Daniel Burns Band

Saturday, March 29

Tanners Lakeside (Winter Haven)

7:00 PM – Smokepoint

10:00 AM – Noon – Joy Duprey

6:00 PM – Joey Foley & Kelly with Billy McGill (Food Trucks Available)

Sunday, March 30