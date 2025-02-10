PCSO arrests Frostproof woman for 16 counts of animal neglect & cruelty

On Friday, February 7, 2025, PCSO Agricultural Crimes detectives arrested and charged 65-year-old Christine Snelling of Frostproof with eight counts of animal cruelty (M1) and eight counts of animal neglect (M1).

The investigation began on Friday, February 7, 2025 when patrol deputies responded to a home located on Keen Road in Frostproof to conduct a well-being check. As deputies approached the home to check on the homeowner (Snelling), they immediately smelled the overwhelming odor of ammonia, and observed several dogs running loose inside the home on a floor covered in feces. A van was parked in the driveway which displayed Snelling’s contact information and the business name “Road Dawg Animal Rescue Transport.” She confirmed to deputies that she owns the pet taxi business.

Deputies entered the home to ensure Snelling was not inside in distress. She was not present in the home, but a dead chicken and various dogs were observed inside the residence – obviously in need of medical attention. PCSO Agricultural Crimes detectives and Animal Cruelty investigators were contacted to take over the investigation.

Photo Provided By PCSO

The PCSO Animal Cruelty Investigations unit executed a search warrant on the house. The floor was covered in inches of feces; flies, rats and mice were present in the home. Investigators had to don personal protective equipment due to the intensity of the smell of ammonia in Snelling’s home. Eight dogs and three pigs were seized from the property; all of the dogs showed symptoms of prolonged exposure to ammonia and unsanitary conditions, including respiratory issues, nasal discharge, and eye infections. The animals did not have access to food or water, and there was no running water in the home at all.

“Ms. Snelling told my investigators she didn’t intend to harm these animals – she simply got overwhelmed by their needs. Caring for animals carries with it a responsibility to provide a healthy environment. There is no excuse for allowing animals to suffer.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

The investigation is ongoing at this time. More charges are possible, pending the outcome of veterinary checks of the animals seized from the home.