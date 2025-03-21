Live Music Lineup – Saturday, March 22, 2025

If you’re looking for a day filled with live music we have a fantastic lineup of bands and performers across several venues in Central Florida. From lakeside vibes to cozy coffee shops, here’s your guide to the bands playing this Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Tanners Lakeside (Winter Haven, FL)

Kick off your afternoon and evening at Tanners Lakeside with two talented acts:

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Got UR 6 Band

Get ready for an energetic set to start your day by the lake.

Get ready for an energetic set to start your day by the lake. 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM: Josh Blevins

Wind down the night with Josh Blevins’ captivating performance.

Old Man Franks (Winter Haven, FL)

Over at Old Man Franks, enjoy a full day of music with these acts:

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM: Geri & the Sidekicks

A perfect afternoon treat with Geri and her crew.

A perfect afternoon treat with Geri and her crew. 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Blake Free

Stick around for Blake Free’s evening set to keep the good vibes going.

Cherry Pocket (Lake Wales, FL)

Head to Cherry Pocket for a laid-back day of tunes:

6:00 PM: Ryan Joyce

Cap off the day with Ryan Joyce’s evening performance.

Mister Chris’ Coffee Depot (Frostproof, FL)

For a mix of morning and evening melodies, Mister Chris’ Coffee Depot has you covered:

mr coffee

10:00 AM: Dot Reiser

Start your day with coffee and Dot Reiser’s morning set.

Start your day with coffee and Dot Reiser’s morning set. 6:00 PM: Memphis Beat

Return later for Memphis Beat to close out your Saturday in style.

Whether you’re in Lake Wales, Frostproof, or stopping by a coffee depot, tomorrow promises a variety of musical experiences for every taste. Grab your friends, pick a spot, and enjoy the live music scene!