Polk Clerk Of Courts Closed Thursday – Details On Court Hearings, Ticket Payments & Jury Duty Here

Press Release: Polk Clerk Of Courts

The Clerk’s office is closed on Thursday, Sept. 26, for Hurricane Helene. All operations, including jury service, reopen on Friday, Sept. 27, for normal business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). Reopening may change due to the storm impacts. Please monitor our website for the most current updates.

Jury: All jurors summoned for Sept. 26 should not report. Jury will resume on Friday. If you are summoned for Friday, Sept. 27, please check

back Thursday afternoon to see if your number has been called.

Court Hearings: All hearings scheduled for Thursday will be rescheduled and you will receive a notice with the new court date. You can view full details about your court case and scheduled hearings on our website.



You can also register to receive reminders about upcoming hearing dates at

https://enotify.flcourts.org/.

Payments: Traffic tickets and court fines can be paid online. Deadlines will be extended to end-of-day Friday for those that can’t pay online.

Additional Info: Information about First Appearances, Juvenile Detention, and Juvenile Shelter hearing schedules is available at https://www.jud10.flcourts.org/.