Multiple County Burglary Ring Busted

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

A group of four Colombians in the United States illegally are responsible for nine high-end residential burglaries in a half-dozen Florida counties, and they are suspected in more. Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with sheriff’s offices in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee, and Collier counties, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

All four suspects were living in Winter Garden, Florida and in the United States illegally.

The group targeted the homes of business owners and would surveil the residences ahead of each burglary. Among the items that were sought by the group were: jewelry and watches, designer purses and bags, and cash.

In Polk County, one burglary is known to have occurred in Lakeland, with four other burglaries still under investigation and believed to have been committed by the group. Four burglaries were committed by the group in Hillsborough County, and one burglary each in the other four counties.

The total value of thefts from the nine burglaries is estimated at $1,690,100.

“Polk County and the State of Florida are not alone in this problem; South American Theft Groups are targeting communities all across the country. All four of our suspects have taken advantage of our functionally non-existent border control and entered into the United States illegally to conduct their illegal activities. I am proud of the work by our detectives, the various sheriff’s offices, FDLE, and the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

Geraldine Galeano-Perez, 33 (currently in the Polk County Jail)

Galeano-Perez has charges in Polk County for racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful use of 2-way communication device, burglary of dwelling, conspiracy to commit burglary, grand theft of $100,000 or more, conspiracy to commit grand theft over $100,000, dealing in stolen property, conspiracy to deal in stolen property, and providing false information of pawned items (13 counts). Her prior criminal history in Colombia includes illegal trafficking/possession of firearms & ammunition, and grand larceny. She has also been arrested in New York for possession of controlled substance, possession of forged instrument, and money laundering. Her bond in Polk County is set at $5.6 million.

Milton Ayala-Sierra, 25 (deported to Colombia).

Ayala-Sierra has Polk County charges for racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, and dealing in stolen property. He was charged in Hillsborough County for traveling across county lines to commit burglary and possession of burglary tools. Kissimmee PD charged him with dealing in stolen property and unlawful use of 2-way communication device. His prior criminal history in New York includes possession of forged instrument and money laundering. Ayala-Sierra’s current bond is $2.5 million.

Jason Alexander Higuera-Ruiz, 41 (unknown whereabouts)

Higuera-Ruiz has Polk County charges for racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device, burglary of a dwelling, conspiracy to commit burglary, grand theft over $100,000, conspiracy to commit grand theft over $100,000, and conspiracy to deal in stolen property. Higuera-Ruiz was able to bail out of jail with GPS monitoring, but he cut the device off and is now at-large. Higuera-Ruiz’s current bond is $5.6 million.

Geiler Orobio-Cabezas, 36 (currently in the Pinellas County Jail)

Orobio-Cabezas has Polk County charges for racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device, burglary of a dwelling, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to deal in stolen property, and possession of burglary tools. He was arrested in 2023 in Michigan for burglary. His current bond is $3.1 million.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “These defendants conspired together to commit multiple burglaries across Central Florida—using members of the group as decoys outside the homes of small business owners while others broke into the residences, stealing more than $1.5 million worth of items. Thanks to the great investigative work of our law enforcement partners, our Statewide Prosecutors have charged them with serious felony counts and these criminals will be held accountable.”

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glasssaid, “Like so many others before them, these criminals entered our country illegally and found their way to Florida to victimize our citizens. But under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and sheriffs like Grady Judd and Chad Chronister, law and order matters and that means the safety of our citizens will always be a top priority. I thank our FDLE agents and analysts who worked diligently on this investigation.” ***Two videos are available for media use via the PCSO YouTube page. One of the videos shows the suspects’ vehicle driving through a neighborhood, parking, and the suspects exit the vehicle wearing yellow safety vests. The second video shows the suspects parked on a nearby street for anyone to enter a gated community so the suspects can enter right behind the other vehicle.