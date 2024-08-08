Two Pedestrians Struck & Killed In Horrific Lakeland Crash

LAKELAND, FL (August 8, 2024) – On Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at approximately 10:49 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash involving a white Toyota Yaris and two pedestrians at the intersection of South Florida Avenue and Imperial Boulevard (3437 South Florida Avenue). Just prior to the crash, the Yaris was headed southbound on South Florida Avenue and two pedestrians were attempting to cross South Florida Avenue eastbound in the crosswalk. Both pedestrians were impacted by the front of the Yaris.

The Lakeland Police Department Patrol Units, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department all arrived on the scene to begin life-saving measures. The two pedestrians were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Yaris remained at the scene and was not injured. The roadway was shut down for approximately 4 hours to process the scene for the ongoing investigation.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and proper family notifications have not yet been completed.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Traffic Crash Investigator Officer Travis Payne at travis.payne@lakelandgov.net.

Yaris Driver:

Rexyanna Honors

Age: 22

Lakeland, FL

Pedestrian 1:

Age: 54

Pedestrian 2:

Age: 46