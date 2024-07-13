Worker Killed In Industrial Accident At Mosaic New Wales Plant

Sheriff Judd gives preliminary details about what appears at this point in the investigation to be an industrial accident-related death that occurred on Friday, July 12, 2024, at a Mosaic plant in the Bradley area south of Mulberry. The decedent’s name is Jameka Williams. She was 29 years old. OSHA is on the scene and will be investigating the incident. An autopsy will be conducted later in the week.

