73.9 F
Winter Haven
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Carl Fish
Carl Fish

Latest Posts

Worker Killed In Industrial Accident At Mosaic New Wales Plant

7486

Sheriff Judd gives preliminary details about what appears at this point in the investigation to be an industrial accident-related death that occurred on Friday, July 12, 2024, at a Mosaic plant in the Bradley area south of Mulberry. The decedent’s name is Jameka Williams. She was 29 years old. OSHA is on the scene and will be investigating the incident. An autopsy will be conducted later in the week.

OSHA is on the scene and will be investigating the incident. An autopsy will be conducted later in the week.

Here is the video

Sheriff Grady Judd Updates Media On Industrial Accident Resulting In Fatality
author avatar
Carl Fish
See Full Bio
Carl Fish
Carl Fish

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

- Advertisement -

Don't Miss

- Advertisement -

Advertise

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© 2021 WinterHavenDaily.com | All rights reserved.