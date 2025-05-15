Two Injured, One Hospitalized After Suspected Arson in Lakeland

Bartow, Fla. (May 15, 2025) — Polk County Fire Rescue responded to an early morning structure fire on Dawn Heights Drive in Lakeland. The suspected cause of the fire is arson.

Crews responded at 3:54 a.m. and Engine 35 was first on scene and found a single family home 50% involved. The fire spread to a nearby vehicle. PCFR members also found two patients outside of the structure. Crews worked quickly getting water on the fire at 4:06 a.m. while others on scene provided medical treatment.

There were several people in the home at the time of the fire. All were outside the home when fire crews arrived.

The fire was extinguished at 4:15 a.m. PCFR transported one trauma alert patient to a nearby hospital while the other patient received treatment on scene.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office and Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire.

PCFR reached out to the Red Cross for aid for the displaced individuals.