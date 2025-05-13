Bicyclist in Dark Clothing Fatally Hit By Car Late Monday Night

A 20-year old man on a bicycle was fatally hit by a black 2014 Dodge Charger northeast of Auburndale Monday night, May 12, 2025.

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10:13 pm to the crash on Old Lake Alfred Road, in the vicinity of Keystone Road.

First responders arrived on scene and determined the bicyclist was deceased.

The driver of the Charger and his passenger were uninjured and cooperated with the investigation.

According to the preliminary investigation, the bicyclist was traveling on the edge of Old Lake Alfred Road on a black Hover electric bicycle. It is unknown at this time if the bike’s lights were working at the time of the crash; the bicyclist was wearing dark clothing, but no helmet.

The Charger was traveling in the same direction as the bicycle, and struck the bike from behind.

Traffic Homicide detectives do not believe at this time that impairment, speed, or distraction factored in as a cause of the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the victim has not yet been determined.

Old Lake Alfred Road was closed for approximately three hours overnight.