Registered sex offender living in Polk charged with new sex crimes against children

Jessie Valdez

A registered sex offender who was convicted in Hardee County in 1991 for a sex offense against a child was arrested yesterday by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit for lewd molestation of two young victims in Polk County.

The investigation began when one victim disclosed to a family member that 58-year-old Jessie Valdez (DOB 11/30/1965) of Bartow had touched the victim’s private parts numerous times under and over her clothing when she was as young as seven and eight years old and that the sexual abuse continued over the years. The victim stated that the abuse sometimes took place in Valdez’s vehicle while Valdez played pornographic videos on his phone, and exposed himself to her.

During the investigation, another victim was discovered. She told detectives Valdez touched her numerous times under her clothing. Both victims were young girls that Valdez had access to. When a family member confronted Valdez he made incriminating statements and apologized for the abuse. Upon his arrest, he told his girlfriend to “sell everything because she was probably not going to see him for a long time.” He refused to cooperate with detectives.

Valdez was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

Lewd molestation on a victim under 12 years old (FL)

Lewd and lascivious molestation (F2)

Lewd and lascivious exhibition (F2)

Valdez’s cell phone was seized and a forensic examination of the device is ongoing. Further charges are pending the discovery of any other crimes.

“It takes a lot of courage for a young child, a victim of a sex crime, to come forward and we are so proud of these children for doing just that. We need to know if there are any other victims of this pedophile out there. Please contact us if you have any information about Jessie Valdez sexually abusing children.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff