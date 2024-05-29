Haines City Firefighters & PCFR Extricated Trapped Driver Under Semi on US 27

HAINES CITY, FL – Earlier this morning, Haines City Fire Department responded to a major vehicle accident at the intersection of US 27 and SR 544. The incident, which involved a four-door passenger vehicle and a semi-truck, resulted in significant traffic disruptions and a medical evacuation.

At approximately 3:52 AM, Haines City Battalion Chief 1 and Haines City Engine 2 were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, they discovered that a passenger vehicle had crashed into the rear of a semi-truck in the middle southbound lane of US 27. The impact caused the vehicle’s hood to become lodged underneath the truck, heavily entrapping the lone occupant.

Due to the severity of the situation, Haines City Battalion Chief 1 promptly requested additional support from Haines City Engine 1 and Polk County Fire Rescue Tower 33. The roadway was shut down to facilitate rescue operations, with all three lanes of southbound US 27 and northbound travel being closed to allow for the arrival of Aeromed 5.

Polk County Fire Rescue Medic Rescue 30 assessed the occupant and declared an adult male trauma alert. Haines City Engine 1 established a landing zone at the scene for Aeromed 5, which was dispatched to transport the patient.

Crews from Haines City and Polk County Fire Rescue worked diligently for approximately 45 minutes to extricate the patient from the vehicle. Upon successful extrication, primary patient care was provided by PCFR Medic Rescue 30 before being transferred to Aeromed 5. The patient was then medevacked to a regional medical center for further treatment.

“Our firefighters and rescue teams displayed extraordinary courage and precision in the early hours of this morning,” said Fire Chief Drew Neubrand. “In the face of a complex and dangerous situation, their quick actions and seamless coordination with our partners ensured that the patient received the critical care needed. This incident is a testament to the unwavering dedication and professionalism of our team and the importance of our collaborative efforts in safeguarding our community.”

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was the investigative agency on the scene and took over the investigation once the immediate rescue operations concluded. The scene was officially turned over to PCSO, and normal traffic flow was gradually restored following the reopening of southbound and northbound travel.