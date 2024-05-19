Northbound & Southbound Hwy 27 Temporarily Blocked Just South Of 17/Scenic Hwy In Frostproof Due To Bad Accident

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that Hwy 27 is fully open in both the Northbound & Southbound directions after a rollover crash temporarily shut down all lanes. The crash occurred around 4:04 pm and involved at least one vehicle that rolled over multiple times according to witnesses. A total of 3 trauma alert patients were transported to area hospitals via helicopter evacuation that shut down both sides of Hwy 27.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office didn’t have any additional details at this time.

According to multiple reports a very bad accident, with one vehicle rollover, has taken place on Hwy 27 just south of 17/Scenic Highway in Frostproof. Law enforcement is currently on scene and both southbound and northbound lanes are blocked for helicopter evacuations. A total of 3 trauma patients have been identified by Polk County Fire Rescue. Currently PCFR has assisted with at least one helicopter evacuation. A second helicopter is landing now.

The accident reportedly occurred at 4:04pm. At least PCFR vehicles are on scene. It’s believed that all 3 of the trauma alerts is for are adult patients. Initially one was thought to be a juvenile.

This is a developing story, as more information is released we will update.