UF IFAS Extension Polk County Hosting Nature Sketching Course

Source UF IFAS Extension Polk County

UF IFAS Extension Polk County will be hosting a nature sketching course starting November 14. Here are the details:

Join us for three Saturdays to slow down and learn about nature sketching from local artist, Danielle Ivey, and a lesson about Florida’s ecosystems from extension agent, Shannon Carnevale.

This course takes place over three class sessions.

Plan to spend these three Saturday mornings slowing down to enjoy the natural world around us. Each session will include both a naturalist lesson and art instruction for nature journaling.

The dates for each session are below.

Session 1: November 14th, 8 AM , in the classroom at Circle B.

Session 2: November 28th, 8 AM. This session takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Relish in the calming effect of nature for a few hours, bring a family member (if you like) as a guest. This session is outdoors.

Session 3: December 5, 8AM. This session is outdoors.

Materials Needed for Class:

All participants will need to either bring their own materials with them or purchase the “Nature Sketching Kit” when they purchase their tickets.

-Journal or Sketchbook

-Pencil(s)

-Eraser

-Colored pencils or a small watercolor kit

-Fine or micro-tip pen (optional)

What to Expect:

At each class, participants will experience an naturalist lesson, nature sketching instruction from featured artist Danielle Ivey, a sketching prompt, and a group reflection about what everyone saw and sketched.

These lessons are a great way to schedule some time on a Saturday morning to reflect on the world around you and soak in some nature. The art experience will be enjoyable, not stressful!

Please come to each session with an open mind and an enthusiasm to learn. The goal is not perfection.

Who Should Attend?

This course is appropriate for all experience levels.

Beginners and first-timers are welcome!

Visit UF IFAS Extension Polk County on Facebook for registration info and additional events.

Location: Circle B Bar Reserve

4399 Winter Lake Rd, Lakeland