Rockin’ on the Chain Founder John Straughn Announces Retirement and Leadership Transition

Melanie Brown Culpepper Beilke, Joey Foley and Greg Gay to help carry organization and its mission forward

Joey Foley Mel Brown Culpepper Beilke John Straughn

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — After more than a decade of helping bring the community together in support of individuals and families affected by autism and special needs, John Straughn has announced his retirement as Founder and Event Chairman of Rockin’ on the Chain.

The announcement marks the end of a leadership chapter that began with Rockin’ on the River and ultimately continued through Rockin’ on the Chain.

“When we began this journey, our vision was simple but powerful: to make a difference in the lives of individuals and families affected by autism and special needs,” Straughn said. “Our mission has always been to raise awareness for autism, bring our community together and make a positive impact where it matters most.”

The roots of the effort date back to 2014, when conversations about autism and special needs eventually led to the first Rockin’ on the River benefit in 2015.

Over the years, the events brought together musicians, volunteers, businesses, sponsors and community members while generating support for organizations and programs serving individuals with autism and special needs.

Following the conclusion of Rockin’ on the River, the mission was revived through Rockin’ on the Chain, bringing the event to the Winter Haven community and continuing its focus on music, awareness and giving back.

“Over these years, we have accomplished so much together,” Straughn said. “As a team, we truly made a difference in our community. None of this would have been possible without the countless hours, dedication, passion and commitment of our amazing team members.”

Straughn also thanked Daily Ridge for serving as a media sponsor and helping spread the organization’s message throughout the community.

He expressed particular appreciation for the Winter Haven Hospital Foundation and its continued partnership with Rockin’ on the Chain.

“I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the Winter Haven Hospital Foundation for believing in our mission and supporting our efforts,” Straughn said.

Straughn also credited the organization’s sponsors with making its work possible.

“To all of our generous sponsors, thank you,” he said. “Your support helped us turn an idea into a meaningful community effort and allowed us to continue raising awareness and supporting the autism and special-needs community.”

As Straughn steps away from his leadership role, Melanie Brown Culpepper Beilke, known to many as Mel B, Joey Foley and Greg Gay will help carry the organization forward.

Greg Gay

“Most importantly, I want to give a big thank you to Mel B, Joey and Greg for stepping up to take on new leadership,” Straughn said. “I am incredibly grateful that they have accepted the responsibility of carrying this organization forward and keeping the mission alive.”

While leadership is changing, Straughn said the mission is not.

The organization will continue its commitment to supporting the autism and special-needs community while maintaining the relationships and community partnerships developed through the years.

“Although I am retiring from my role, I will always be proud of what we built together,” Straughn said. “The memories, friendships, challenges, accomplishments and lives touched over these years will remain very special to me.”

Straughn said he leaves knowing the organization is positioned to continue under people who understand and believe in its purpose.

“This may be the end of my chapter as Founder and Event Chairman, but the mission continues,” he said.

His final message is for those who helped make that mission possible.

“Thank you to everyone who stood beside me, believed in the vision and helped make Rockin’ on the Chain and everything that came before it what it is today.”

About Rockin’ on the Chain

Rockin’ on the Chain is a community-driven event supporting autism awareness and individuals and families affected by autism and special needs. Through music, community partnerships, sponsorships and charitable giving, the organization works to bring people together while supporting programs and organizations serving the local special-needs community.