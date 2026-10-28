In Loving Memory of James Daniel “Danny” Brantley



James Daniel “Danny” Brantley, 71, of Lake Wales, Florida, left this earth peacefully with his wife by his side on October 26, 2026. Born on July 8, 1955, in Winter Haven, Florida, Danny lived a life rooted in faith, family, hard work, and a deep love for the Florida outdoors.



Danny was a man who believed in working hard, standing up for what mattered, and making the most of the life God had given him. He never asked for a handout and would give you the shirt off his back. He graduated from Mississippi State University, where he rode bulls and graduated with a degree in animal science, going on to build a career as the owner of Branco Excavating. But some of his greatest passions were found beyond his work—in the outdoors, on the water, and in the company of those who shared his love for hunting, airboating, and Florida’s natural beauty. He was also a proud Florida Gators fan and no stranger to wagering a football bet or playing poker with his friends.



For Danny, the outdoors was more than a pastime. It was a way of life, a place where memories were made, friendships were formed, and traditions were passed from one generation to the next. He believed those experiences should be available to everyone, and he devoted much of his life to making that possible.



A passionate and tireless advocate for Florida’s sportsmen and conservation community, Danny spent decades working to preserve and expand public access to the lands and waterways he loved. He served as president of the Kissimmee River Valley Sportsmen’s Association (KRVSA) for 14 years, the longest tenure in the organization’s history. He also served many years on its board of directors and was later honored with a lifetime honorary board membership. He was a past member of the Lake Region Sportsman Club.

Danny served on the Winter Haven Chain of Lakes Advisory Committee, helping develop proposals to establish public boat ramps on county-owned properties where lake access was limited. He also worked alongside the South Florida Water Management District’s Kissimmee Chain of Lakes committee to expand shoreline access and create additional airboating opportunities in Gardner Marsh and surrounding areas.



For decades, Danny served on the boards of the Florida Wildlife Federation and the Florida Airboat Association, lending his time, knowledge, and unwavering determination to causes close to his heart. In 2018, he helped establish the Sportsmen’s Trust Group, bringing conservation organizations together to strengthen partnerships and expand recreational access to federal wildlife lands. Through those efforts, he helped make possible new hunting opportunities across South and Central Florida, including the establishment of a unique alligator hunting program at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge.

He was a proud Eagle Scout and believed in doing his part to leave things better than he found them. Because of his persistence and dedication, countless families, hunters, anglers, and airboaters will continue to enjoy the beauty and freedom of Florida’s outdoors for generations to come. That is a legacy he was proud of.



Yet, Danny’s most meaningful legacy lives in the people who loved him. He was larger than life. A husband, father, son, brother, uncle, grandfather, and loyal friend. His life was shaped by his faith, the values he held dear, and the deep relationships he built along the way. He didn’t just live life; he barreled through it. Those who knew Danny will remember his strong will, his commanding presence, his sharp wit, his boisterous laugh, his love of the outdoors, and the unmistakable mark he left on the people and places around him.

Danny is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Jennifer Brantley; his daughter, Daisy Marx, and her husband, Ron Marx; his son, Hunter Brantley; his mother, Martha Sue Brantley; his brothers, Johny Brantley, Bobby Brantley; his grandchildren, Logan Mundy, Alyssa Balliet, Dylan Marx, and Connor Marx; and his son-in-law, Nick Mundy.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Brantley, and his beloved daughter, Brandy Mundy, with whom he is now reunited.



While his passing leaves an immeasurable space in the hearts of those who loved him, Danny’s legacy is one that will continue to live on. It can be found in the waterways he helped open, the land he fought to preserve, the traditions he helped protect, and, most importantly, in the family and friends who will carry his memory forward.

Whether you knew him as Dad, Brother, Danny, Branco, Big Gobbler, Uncle Danny, or Papa Bear, he made an impact on everyone he met.

A life well lived is not measured only by the years we are given, but by what we leave behind. Danny leaves behind a lifetime of memories, family and friends who love him, and a lasting legacy in the Florida outdoors he cherished so deeply.



Well done, Danny. Well done.



Services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 10:00 am, at Highpoint Church of Lake Wales, with Rev. Scott Thompson officiating. There will be a Danny Brantley memorial airboat ride announced in the near future through the KRVSA Facebook page.