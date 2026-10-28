Jerry M. Carden, Sr. | Jan 10, 1957-Oct 24, 2026 | Obituary

Jerry M Carden Sr

Babson Park, Florida

Jerry M. Carden, Sr., 69, of Babson Park, Florida, passed away on October 24, 2026, in Lake Wales, Florida. He was born on January 10, 1957, in Saginaw, Alabama.

Jerry was a high school graduate and went on to build a working life that included serving as a Supervisor for Strickland & Smith Grove Service in Frostproof from 1980-2000. He went on to work in the Pump Shop & Assembly at Chemical Container from 2000-2022, from which he later retired. He was also a man of Baptist faith, and that faith remained part of who he was throughout his life.

He found joy in simple and lasting pleasures. Jerry loved fishing and especially treasured time spent with his grandchildren, swimming with them and teaching each of them how to swim. He enjoyed singing on the back porch, creating the kind of memories that stay with a family for years to come. He also liked working on people’s lawnmowers, sharing his time and practical skill in a way that reflected his helpful nature.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Virginia “Jenny” Carden; his sons, Jerry Carden Jr. and wife Lisa of Babson Park, Christopher “Shawn” Carden and his fiancée, Nichole Clifton, of Babson Park; sisters, Barbara Stevenson of Nashville, Tennessee, Vivian Sharpe of Lake Wales; and his grandchildren Annabeth Carden, Christopher Carden, Miles Carden, Lilyian Smith, CJ Smith, and Kameron Smith. He will be remembered with love by his family and by all who shared in the warmth of his company, his songs, his stories, and the everyday kindnesses that marked his life.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susie Carden of Indian Lake Estates; by his father, Erman Carden; his mother, Gladys Smith; his brothers, Bud Carden, Bill Carden, Wayne Carden, and Eddie Carden; and by his sisters, Daisy Lucas, and Dorothy Bailey.

Jerry will be remembered as a devoted family man whose happiest moments were often the simplest: time outdoors, time on the porch, and time with the people he loved most. His memory will remain a blessing to those who knew him.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 29, 2026, from 5:00 PM until the service time at 6:00 PM at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home & Crematory, (454 Buck Moore Road, Lake Wales, Florida 33853). The service will be officiated by Rev. Todd Rickman.

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