Auburndale Resident Bringing Halloween to Life with 90-Plus Animatronics at Haunted Yard This Saturday

by James Coulter



Many people go all out for Halloween, decorating their yards, porches, and homes with spooky displays. But one Auburndale resident takes Halloween decorating to another level.



Not only does Matthew Reynolds, 20, transform both the front and back yards of his family’s home, but he also fills the interior with more than 90 animatronic figures as part of a sprawling attraction he opens to the public each Halloween night.



Reynolds, a college student who works with Spirit Halloween’s corporate office, has been collecting animatronics for more than a decade. His fascination began as a child through visits to the seasonal retailer, where he purchased the first pieces of what would become an extensive collection.



Today, he owns roughly 80 to 90 animatronic figures, with a particular fondness for vintage models from the early 2010s. But collecting is only part of the hobby. Over the years, Reynolds has taught himself how to repair animatronics, a skill he hopes will help him pursue a career as a ride technician or engineer at a major theme park such as Universal Orlando Resort.



“My hobby spans way beyond collecting animatronics,” he said. “I am a huge theme park enthusiast. I love Universal and Disney and dark rides and animatronics. I’ve learned how to repair those figures and learn how they work. I learned about different ride systems and operations. And my ideal career is ride tech and engineering.”



Since moving to their Auburndale home in 2013, Reynolds’ parents have incorporated his collection into their Halloween decorations. Over time, they handed creative control to him, allowing the annual attraction to grow larger and more elaborate.



“I make it an initiative every year to make the walkthrough very similar to anything you see at Halloween Horror Nights,” Reynolds said. “Something immersive, not generic, not just putting animatronics into a field. Everything is immersive and themed with different sets and movie scenes.”



That commitment to immersion is reflected in this year’s display, which features four new large-scale set pieces, several new themes, and additional animatronics. Among the latest additions are figures inspired by popular horror properties such as Five Nights at Freddy’s and Poppy Playtime.



The attraction engages multiple senses with detailed scenery, lighting, sound effects, and hidden details designed to reward repeat visitors.



“For first-time guests, it’s a very memorable experience, and a lot of our guests, if not most of them, probably 95 percent return for next year and all the next coming years,” Reynolds said. “You can almost spend hours in there looking at the different pieces and different easter eggs, hidden things in the display.”



The Haunted Yard will take place at 136 Patterson Drive in Auburndale, FL, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 31, 2026.



Reynolds recently appeared on the Chattin’ on the Ridge podcast to discuss the Haunted Yard and his animatronic collection. The full episode is available on Acast and Spotify: https://shows.acast.com/chattin-on-the-ridge/episodes/ep-92-2026-auburndale-haunted-yard-wmatthew-reynolds