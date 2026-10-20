Sip and Stroll: Lake Wales Becomes First in Polk County to Allow Alcoholic Drinks in Downtown District

Residents and visitors can now enjoy an alcoholic beverage while exploring parts of downtown Lake Wales through a new program that allows patrons to carry drinks within the city’s designated Arts, Culture, and Entertainment (ACE) District.

Lake Wales is the first city in Polk County to implement the program, which allows customers to purchase alcoholic beverages from participating establishments and enjoy them outdoors while walking within the district’s boundaries.

The two participating businesses are The Thirsty Dragon Tavern and Downtown Pizza & Sportsbar. Customers must purchase their beverages from a participating establishment and receive them in a designated, clear, recyclable ACE District cup.

The program allows patrons to explore downtown while enjoying their beverages, whether spending time with friends at Market Plaza, relaxing near the English Garden or strolling along Park Avenue and Stuart Avenue.

The ACE District includes downtown Market Plaza and the area paralleling the Walesbilt Hotel. Its boundaries extend from U.S. Highway 17 on the west to First Street on the east, between Central Avenue and Orange Avenue.

New recycling bins have been placed throughout the district to provide convenient locations for patrons to dispose of their recyclable cups.

The program follows the passage of Florida House Bill 4055, which permits patrons to legally carry alcoholic beverages within the designated downtown area under established regulations.

Participating establishments must serve alcoholic beverages in compliant, clear containers and display the program’s regulations at their points of entry. Patrons must properly dispose of their designated cups before leaving the ACE District.

Despite the program, several restrictions remain in effect. Open alcoholic beverage containers made of aluminum or glass are prohibited on streets, sidewalks, rights-of-way and parking lots, whether public or private, except where specifically authorized for approved outdoor dining.

Existing state and local laws also remain in effect, including restrictions on open containers of alcohol in vehicles and laws addressing public intoxication. Liquor stores are not eligible to participate in the program.

The city said the initiative provides another way for residents and visitors to experience downtown Lake Wales, support local businesses and enjoy the growing Arts, Culture, and Entertainment District.