Polk County, Florida DUI Bookings: October 1–7, 2026

Polk County jail records list 30 DUI-related bookings between October 1 and October 7, 2026, including charges involving serious bodily injury, repeat offenses and damage to another person or property.

Several of those booked also had other charges listed, including weapons possession, drug possession, resisting officers and battery on law enforcement, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Jail Inquiry.

Polk County DUI Bookings October 1st To October 7th 2026

Among the records was a DUI involving serious bodily injury listed for 49-year-old Dawn Marie Beach under Tenth Circuit Court. Gabriel Patrick Switzer, 28, had a third-offense felony DUI charge listed, while Jesse Ellen Alderman, 36, had DUI and refusal charges listed under Lakeland Police Department, along with two battery-on-law-enforcement entries under PCSO.

The bookings involve entries from PCSO, Lake Wales, Haines City and Lakeland police, as well as the courts. The dates below reflect when each person was booked, rather than necessarily when the alleged offense occurred.

Kelvin Heben Muniz, 31: Booked October 1. PCSO lists cocaine possession, cannabis possession, two drug-paraphernalia entries and an entry described as “DUI MISD.” Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Brianna Rae Bennett, 24: Booked October 1 on a listed charge of DUI involving alcohol or drugs. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Gabriel Patrick Switzer, 28: Booked October 1. Listed charges include third-offense felony DUI, refusal to submit to an alcohol test, third-offense felony driving with a suspended or revoked license, resisting without violence, a threat-related charge involving a public servant or family member, and failure to notify the state of an address change. The record also lists court-remand entries for leaving a crash scene without providing information and driving with a suspended license. Agencies listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Tenth Circuit Court.

Artavius Jamaal Foresyth, 33: Booked October 1. The record contains two DUI entries, refusal to submit to an alcohol test and third-offense felony driving with a suspended or revoked license. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Kenneth Happe II, 36: Booked October 1. Listed charges include DUI with an unlawful alcohol level and two entries for possession of a weapon or ammunition by a person with an out-of-state felony conviction. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Danny Ray Massey, 34: Booked October 1. Listed charges include misdemeanor DUI and resisting an officer without violence. Agency listed: Lake Wales Police Department.

Anthoney Harden, 57: Booked October 1 on a listed misdemeanor DUI charge. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Emmanuel Eduard Gomez Rivas, 37: Booked October 2. Listed charges include DUI involving damage to another person or property and an enhanced DUI entry described as an alcohol level of .15 or higher or a person under 18 in the vehicle. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Jose Y Castillo Perez, 38: Booked October 2 on a listed DUI charge described as involving a blood-alcohol level over .15. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Josiah Xavier Suarez, 21: Booked October 2. The record lists resisting an officer without violence and interfering with an on-duty first responder under PCSO. A DUI involving alcohol or drugs is listed under “Tenth County Court.”

Dawn Marie Beach, 49: Booked October 2. The record lists DUI involving serious bodily injury to another person under Tenth Circuit Court, along with a PCSO hold.

William Kenneth Buell, 44: Booked October 2. Court-remand entries include DUI described as a third or subsequent offense, driving with a permanently revoked license, felony cannabis possession, drug-paraphernalia possession and failure to submit to a breath test. These entries are listed under Tenth Circuit Court; PCSO also appears in the booking record.

Michael Dylan McLemore, 26: Booked October 3. The record lists a DUI charge described as unlawful blood alcohol or DUI involving alcohol or drugs. Agency listed: Tenth Circuit Court.

Mikelo Francois Williams, 38: Booked October 3. The listed DUI description references a blood-alcohol level over .15 or a passenger under 18. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Portia Clark, 33: Booked October 3. Listed charges include misdemeanor DUI and refusal to submit to an alcohol test. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Francisco Lopez-Garcia, 21: Booked October 3. Listed charges include misdemeanor DUI, felony cannabis-resin possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Gabriel Canela Rosario, 58: Booked October 3. The record lists an enhanced DUI provision described as an alcohol level of .15 or higher or a person under 18 in the vehicle. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Roberto Alberto Gonzalez Gonzalez, 57: Booked October 3 on a listed DUI charge involving alcohol or drugs. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Wendy Franco, 48: Booked October 4. Listed charges include misdemeanor DUI, refusal to submit to an alcohol test, drug-paraphernalia possession and third-offense felony driving with a suspended, canceled or revoked license. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Hayley Nicole Moran, 30: Booked October 4. Listed charges include driving without ever having been issued a license and DUI described as involving a blood-alcohol level over .15 or a passenger under 18. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Jimmitry Diogene, 33: Booked October 4. The record lists a subsequent-offense refusal to submit to a DUI test and a separate entry described as DUI involving alcohol or drugs. Agency listed: Haines City Police Department.

Jesse Ellen Alderman, 36: Booked October 5. DUI involving alcohol or drugs and refusal to submit to a DUI test are listed under Lakeland Police Department. PCSO entries include two for resisting with violence, two for resisting without violence and two for battery on a law-enforcement officer.

Josie Lynn Schott, 30: Booked October 6. Listed charges include DUI involving damage to another person or property and a separate enhanced DUI entry under the .15/minor-passenger provision. Agency listed: Haines City Police Department.

Hiram Merritt, 48: Booked October 6. Listed charges include misdemeanor DUI, refusal to submit to an alcohol test, cannabis possession, drug-paraphernalia possession, third-offense driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Agency listed: Lake Wales Police Department.

Robert Lavar Sturn, 44: Booked October 6. The listed DUI description references a blood-alcohol level of .15 or a passenger under 18. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Darrell Jerry Solano, 37: Booked October 6 on a listed misdemeanor DUI charge. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Efrain Becerra, 20: Booked October 6. Listed charges include misdemeanor DUI, stalking, unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and driving without ever having been issued a valid license. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Charnae Damira Jubilee, 34: Booked October 7. Listed charges include misdemeanor DUI, refusal to submit to an alcohol test and driving with a suspended, canceled or revoked license, listed as a first offense. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Felix Angel Bracero, 69: Booked October 7. Listed charges include misdemeanor DUI and refusal to submit to an alcohol test. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Lance Rashard Wilson, 38: Booked October 7 on a listed DUI charge involving alcohol or drugs. Agency listed: Lakeland Police Department.

DISCLAIMER:

Information and booking photographs in this article were obtained from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s public Jail Inquiry records. An arrest or booking is not a conviction, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. Charges, custody status and case outcomes may change.

If you believe this article contains inaccurate information, please contact Daily Ridge ( [email protected] ) with the person’s name, the information in question and any supporting documentation. We will review correction requests promptly and correct verified errors. Errors in the underlying jail records should also be reported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.