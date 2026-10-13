Winter Haven Commissioners Approve $377.2 Million Budget for 2027 Fiscal Year

by James Coulter



Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. famously said taxes are the price of a civilized society. Winter Haven residents will be paying more of that price next year, as city commissioners have approved keeping the millage rate the same as last year to support a larger budget.



At their regular meeting on Mon., Sept. 28, 2026, Winter Haven city commissioners voted 4–1 to adopt the budget and millage rate for next fiscal year, with Commissioner Chad Davis casting the lone dissenting vote on both measures.



The budget totals $377,158,764, including $179,779,953 for capital investments for infrastructure. The general fund, the city’s second‑largest fund, rises to $86,135,247—an increase of roughly 8 percent over last year. Most of that fund supports essential services: $19.3 million for police, $18.5 million for fire, and $14.78 million for parks and recreation.



Ad valorem taxes remain the general fund’s largest revenue source, accounting for 38.49 percent. Those property taxes will be generated through a 6.5900‑mill rate, expected to produce about $33.1 million at a 96.5 percent collection rate.



Under the new rate, homeowners will pay $6.59 per $1,000 of taxable value. A home assessed at $150,000 with a $50,000 homestead exemption would owe about $659.00, while one valued at $250,000 would owe roughly $1,318.00.



The city’s taxable property values had grown 4.97 percent to $5.61 billion. Of that increase, 2.8 percent (or $164.8 million) came from new construction, while 2.14 percent resulted from higher existing property values.



However, Commissioner Chad Davis—who opposed both the budget and millage rate—offered an alternative he said would fund the city without raising taxes. He proposed rolling the millage rate back to 6.3888 mills, below the standard rollback rate, and covering the difference by using $1 million from the city’s $4.5 million unassigned fund balance.



Davis argued the fund balance currently sits at 35 percent, five percent above the city’s 30 percent emergency reserve target, calling the excess a “slush fund” for discretionary spending. He moved to amend the millage rate accordingly, but the motion failed 1–4.



Davis acknowledged he didn’t expect the amendment to pass, based on earlier comments during agenda review. Still, he criticized commissioners for raising taxes during what he called an “affordability crisis.”



“Tonight’s vote is exactly that kind of decision that fuels their frustration,” he said. “We can cut taxes dramatically and still fund every service… The decision is obvious, responsible, and fair.”



Mayor Brian Yates rejected that argument, saying the proposed rollback would barely affect homeowners. Under that rate, a $250,000 home, he noted, would save only $50.



Under the proposed 6.3888 rate, homeowners would pay $6.3888 per $1,000 of taxable value. A home assessed at $150,000 with a $50,000 homestead exemption would owe $638.88, a savings of $20.12. A home valued at $250,000 with a $50,000 homestead exemption would owe $1,277.76, a savings of $40,24.



“That is not meaningful change,” he said. “Fifty dollars is five Starbucks coffees. Nobody is skipping Starbucks—but everyone expects their trash picked up, clean water coming in, and dirty water going out. That’s what city property taxes do.”



Yates also called Davis’s plan fiscally unsound, arguing emergency reserves should remain untouched unless the city faces an actual crisis.



“I don’t think you take emergency reserve funds to reduce a millage rate without unforeseen circumstances,” he said. “Pulling from emergency funds is irresponsible. It’s not proper planning.”



Of note, the fund balance cannot be spent without approval of the City Commission. Currently, $1.5 million of the $4.5 million that is above the 30 percent fund target has been approved by the City Commission to go toward improvements to Sertoma Park’s football facilities. The City Manager has recommended waiting to assign the remaining $3 million until after year-end reconciliation is complete. Any future allocation of those funds will come before the City Commission for action.