Parks and Natural Resources Staff Conduct Prescribed Burn at SUMICA October 13

Polk County Parks and Natural Resources staff plan to conduct a 160-acre prescribed burn for land management purposes on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at SUMICA, located at 14020 State Highway 60 E. in Lake Wales.

SUMICA will be closed to the public on Oct. 13 but is expected to open the following day.

Source Polk County Government Florida

Prescribed burns are conducted when wind and weather conditions minimize smoke impacts to nearby residents and roads, but residents may still notice smoke in the surrounding area. Staff periodically conduct prescribed burns to maintain the health and ecological functions of its natural areas.Prescribed burning is the careful application of fire under a set of stringent environmental and weather conditions. All prescribed burns are subject to being postponed or canceled due to weather conditions and other factors.

Fires are a natural and important part of Florida’s landscapes that help restore balance to fire-adapted ecosystems. Polk County Parks and Natural Resources staff use prescribed burns to mimic historical natural fire cycles. These carefully applied fires maintain the health of Florida’s fire-dependent ecosystems, enhance wildlife habitat, improve soil health, promote biodiversity and reduce the risk of severe wildfires. Conducting periodic prescribed burns reduces vegetation and fuel loads, lowering the risk of intense, uncontrolled wildfires.

For additional information on site or trail closures should contact Polk County Parks and Natural Resources Division at 863-534-7377.