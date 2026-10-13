Florida Poly Tops MIT, Harvard In Career Outcomes Ranking

LAKELAND — Florida Polytechnic University has earned another national distinction, ranking No. 4 in the country and No. 1 among public universities for career outcomes in WalletHub’s 2027 College & University Rankings.

The rankings, released Monday, Oct. 12, evaluated 738 institutions. The career outcomes category considers six measures, including return on educational investment, the percentage of graduates offered full-time employment within six months, and median salary after graduation.

According to Florida Poly, this marks the third consecutive year the Lakeland university has placed among the nation’s leading institutions for career outcomes. Its placement in that category puts it ahead of MIT, Yale, Duke, Harvard and Princeton.

“This national recognition shows the strength of Florida Poly’s commitment to preparing students for successful careers in high-demand fields,” said university President Dr. Devin Stephenson. “By pairing academic excellence with hands-on industry experiences, we give our graduates a competitive edge as they enter the workforce.”

The ranking focuses specifically on career outcomes and does not represent an overall ranking above those universities.

Florida Poly also reported that its alumni earn an average of $93,600 five years after graduation, citing data from MyFloridaFuture. The university said that figure is the highest in Florida’s State University System and 33% above the statewide average.

Bryan Brooks, vice president of student affairs, enrollment management and strategic communications, credited the practical experience students gain while attending Florida Poly.

“Our graduates are in high demand largely because of the experience they gain by tackling real-world challenges during their time at Florida Poly,” Brooks said. “Employers know that a Florida Poly degree represents solid technical expertise, adaptability and the skills needed to excel in today’s emerging industries.”

The recognition comes during a period of growth for the university, which focuses exclusively on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Florida Poly reported a record enrollment of more than 2,300 students this fall, an increase of 35% over two years.

The university has also launched new bachelor’s degrees in aerospace engineering and biomedical sciences. The biomedical sciences program includes a specialized pre-med track developed in partnership with the Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2027 on the university’s planned Student Achievement Center. The 138,400-square-foot facility will bring academic support, career planning, professional development and student engagement services together in one location.

Florida Poly said the WalletHub recognition follows September rankings from U.S. News & World Report, which named it the No. 1 public college in the South and No. 16 nationally among public engineering programs at institutions without an engineering Ph.D.