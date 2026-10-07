Tracy Lee Britt | December 29, 1966 – October 1, 2026 | Obituary

Lake Wales, Florida

Tracy Britt

Tracy Lee Britt, 59

Tracy Lee Britt, a lifelong resident of Lake Wales, Florida, passed away on October 1, 2026. He was born on December 29, 1966, in Lake Wales, Florida.

Tracy was a hardworking and generous man who believed in helping others whenever he could. He owned Britt’s Landscaping Supplies and Trucking and also worked at Alcoma for 20+ years, carrying the same strong work ethic and dedication with him throughout his life. He proudly served his community as a volunteer firefighter and was always willing to lend a helping hand to someone in need. Tracy had a special place in his heart for the youth in his community and often gave back through donations and support, never looking for recognition in return. Generosity came naturally to him, whether he was helping a friend, supporting a local cause, or simply doing something kind for someone who needed it.

Tracy was also known for his sense of humor and his ability to make a joke out of just about anything. He loved making people laugh and could bring a smile to those around him even during difficult times. He was of the Baptist faith, and Lake Wales was always home. It was the community where he worked, served, gave back, built lifelong relationships, and made countless memories. Tracy will be remembered not only for how hard he worked, but for his giving heart, his humor, and the many ways he showed up for others throughout his life.

He is survived by his wife, Tonda Britt. Tracy is also survived by his mother, Ann Britt. He also leaves behind his daughter, Tori Britt Doughty, and her husband, Chandler, of Babson Park; his daughter, Taylee Britt, and fiancé Mac Updike of Lake Wales; and his son, Travis Britt, and his wife, Areli, of Sebring; and his son, Stanley Shawn Britt of Lake Wales. Tracy is also survived by his brother, Ricky Britt, and his wife, Tina, of Lake Wales; and brother, Troy Britt, and his wife, Tammy, of Auburndale. His memory will also be cherished by his granddaughter, Tristan (Elexis) Britt, and grandson, Wyatt Britt.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley William Britt. Tracy Lee Britt will be remembered with love by his family and by all who knew him. His life was rooted in faith, family, and the Lake Wales community he called home for all his years.

Services will be held on October 10, 2026, at 11 AM at the First Baptist Church Lake Wales.

338 E Central Ave

Lake Wales, FL 33853

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