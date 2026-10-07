Lake Wales History Museum Names Nancy Turnquist 2026 Pioneer of the Year

LAKE WALES, Fla. – The Lake Wales History Museum has named Nancy Martin Turnquist the 2026 Pioneer of the Year, recognizing more than five decades of volunteer service, civic involvement, and commitment to the Lake Wales community. A lifelong resident and member of a multigenerational Lake Wales family, Turnquist has spent much of her life supporting local schools, organizations, and institutions while raising her family in the community she has always called home.

Born in Lake Wales in 1950, Turnquist attended Polk Avenue Elementary School, Lake Wales Junior High School, and Lake Wales High School, graduating in 1968. She attended Polk Community College before completing her education at Newberry College in Newberry, South Carolina, where she earned a degree in speech and drama. In August following her graduation, she married Lee Turnquist and returned to Lake Wales, where they built their life and raised their family.

Education and literacy have been an important part of Turnquist’s community service. She volunteered as a tutor with the Literacy Academy of Lake Wales, helping local students and families with reading, vocabulary, grammar, and communication skills. She also served as a substitute teacher at McLaughlin Middle School and was president of her children’s Parent Teacher Organization at Hillcrest Elementary School. Her commitment to education extended to the Lake Wales Library Association, where she served as president for 11 years, helping support the library and its programs.

Turnquist has also given her time to a number of charitable and civic organizations throughout Lake Wales. She has served on the board of the Lake Wales Care Center and continues to volunteer with the organization. She was involved in the early development of the Lake Wales Family YMCA, serving two terms on its board while also volunteering, fundraising, and participating in its programs and activities. She has been a longtime member and supporter of Bok Tower Gardens and has been an active member of P.E.O., a philanthropic organization dedicated to advancing women’s educational opportunities, serving twice as president.

Much of Turnquist’s service has taken place quietly, without seeking recognition. Friends and community members have long known her as someone willing to give her time, energy, and support wherever it is needed.

Her connection to Lake Wales is also deeply rooted in family history. Turnquist was born here, as were her mother and grandmother, and she raised her two daughters, Ann and Laura, in Lake Wales. Ann is married to Travis Vollendorf, and they are the parents of Sarah, Ryan, and Kaite Vollendorf. Laura is married to Andy Bennett, and they are the parents of AJ and Rilee Bennett. One branch of her family can be traced four generations to the area once known as Enterprise, better known locally as Sick Island, just west of Lake Wales. Her family’s history is also reflected in local landmarks and roads, including Ray Martin Road and Lewis Griffin Road.

Turnquist’s contributions have been recognized throughout the years. In 1994, she and her husband, Lee, were named Co-Citizens of the Year by the Lake Wales Chamber of Commerce. In the early 1980s, she was elected Queen of the local Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She received the 2020 Larsen-Miller Award from the National Agricultural Aviation Association in recognition of her contributions to her local community and the 2024 Franklin Williams Memorial Award for her years of service and contributions to the Southeast agricultural industry. In May 2026, the Florida State Genealogical Society formally recognized Turnquist as a seventh-generationdescendant of Florida pioneers Aaron Vickers, Rebecca Vickers, and Noah Whidden following her submission of documented family history.

“Nancy has spent her entire life in Lake Wales, and throughout those years she has consistently found ways to give back to the community,” said Brandon Alvarado, President of the Lake Wales History Museum Board of Directors. “We are honored to recognize Nancy as the 2026 Pioneer of the Year.

Across more than five decades, Turnquist has been a familiar presence in Lake Wales. Through both her public service and the many contributions made quietly behind the scenes, she has helped strengthen the community she has called home throughout her life.

The Pioneer of the Year award will be presented to Nancy Turnquist during the 50th Annual Lake Wales Pioneer Days Festival on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Lake Wailes Park. The annual festival, presented by the Lake Wales History Museum, celebrates the people, stories, traditions, and history of the Lake Wales community. The public is invited to attend and join the museum in honoring Turnquist as the 2026 Pioneer of the Year.

About the 50th Annual Pioneer Days

The Lake Wales Pioneer Days Festival is a free, family-friendly heritage festival celebrating the history, people and traditions of Lake Wales and Polk County. The 50th Annual Pioneer Days will take place Oct. 24-25, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Wailes Park, 499 E. Park Ave. in Lake Wales. The two-day festival features historical demonstrations, an artisan craft market, live entertainment, traditional festival foods, hands-on children’s activities and the annual Pioneer of the Year Award. Established in 1976, Pioneer Days has become a beloved community tradition, bringing people together to celebrate the history of Lake Wales while creating new memories for future generations. For more information, visit lakewaleshistory.org/pioneerdays.

About the Lake Wales History Museum

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026, the Lake Wales History Museum preserves and shares the stories of Lake Wales and the communities that surround it. Housed in the city’s historic 1928 Atlantic Coast Line Railroad Depot, the Museum connects residents and visitors with local history through its collections and exhibits, as well as tours, educational programs, special events and hands-on learning experiences. The Museum is located at 325 S. Scenic Highway in Lake Wales and is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdaythrough Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, visit lakewaleshistory.org.