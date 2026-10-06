Lake Wales Public Library Celebrates Completion of New Space

Oct. 5, 2026 – It was an exciting morning at the Lake Wales Public Library as city officials, staff and residents gathered to celebrate the completion of the library’s newly improved space with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Source City of Lake Wales

Library Director Belle Reynoso thanked everyone who played a role in bringing her vision for the space to life, with a special thank-you to the community.

“Libraries exist for the people they serve, and every decision in this project was made with you in mind,” Reynoso said.

The project was designed to create additional community space, provide more areas for studying and help make the library more open and accessible to everyone.

Among the improvements is a brand-new teen room connected to the Youth Services Library. Library staff said the space has already been popular, with the room packed with teenagers after school since it opened.