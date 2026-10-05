Carl Fish
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State Rep. Jon Albert Heartbroken Over Loss Of Life In Winter Haven School Bus Crash, Offers Assistance To Families

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10th Grade Winter Haven Student One of Two Killed in Polk County School Bus Crash

Winter Haven, Florida – State Rep. Jon Albert is offering assistance through his Winter Haven district office to families affected by Monday morning’s deadly school bus crash on Lucerne Park Road.

Albert, who represents Florida House District 48, issued a statement Monday following the crash that claimed two lives, including a Winter Haven High School student.

“This morning’s school bus crash on Lucerne Park Road is every parent’s worst fear,” Albert said. “We are heartbroken by the loss of two lives, including a Winter Haven High School student.”

The crash occurred Monday morning on Lucerne Park Road and involved a Polk County Public Schools bus and other vehicles. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd later confirmed that two people were killed, including a 10th-grade Winter Haven High School student.

Albert said his prayers are with the families of those killed, the injured students and their families, the bus driver and everyone affected by the crash.

He also thanked deputies, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, school staff and others who responded to the scene and continue to care for those affected.

Albert said families impacted by the crash who need assistance dealing with a state agency or locating other resources can contact his Winter Haven District Office at (863) 500-8310.

“My staff will pick up the phone and work through it with you,” Albert said.

“Polk County looks after its own.”

Smiling man with a beard wearing a cream suit and pocket square outdoors.
Florida House District Representative Jon Albert
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Carl Fish
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