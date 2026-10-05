One Movie Later: 2026 Summer Blockbuster Blowout – Here’s How the Summer’s 8 Hottest Movies Rank!

by James Coulter

If you’ve been following my One Movie Later reviews, you already know I packed my summer with moviegoing: some hits, some misses, and a few surprises in between.

I recently recapped all eight films in a special One Movie Later podcast episode. If you haven’t listened yet, now’s a great time to catch up: https://shows.acast.com/chattin-on-the-ridge/episodes/one-movie-later-2026-summer-blockbuster-blowout

But if you’re here for the quick version, here’s the fast‑and‑furious rundown of how this summer’s biggest flicks stacked up:

The Mandalorian and Grogu

Already gave this movie a full review. TL;DR: It was decent two to three episodes of a steaming show cobbled together into a full-length feature.

Read the review here: https://dailyridge.com/2026/07/09/one-movie-later-the-mandalorian-and-grogus-big-screen-debut-is-not-so-big/

Masters of the Universe

I’m not a lifelong He‑Man fan, but I respect the franchise enough to wish this movie were better.

Its biggest misstep is Jared Leto’s Skeletor: he plays the villain with such grim menace that the character’s essential camp never lands, turning Skeletor into a stiff, humorless Horned King knockoff.

The film itself suffers from an identity crisis after years in development hell, mimicking Marvel’s tone without understanding why Marvel’s humor works. Jokes repeatedly undermine the heroes instead of the villains, making the movie feel insecure about its own mythology.

It’s more faithful than the 1987 film, but far less entertaining. Instead of finding the power, Masters of the Universe mostly finds dullness.

Read the full review here: https://dailyridge.com/2026/07/20/one-movie-later-masters-of-the-universe-doesnt-have-the-power/

Supergirl

I didn’t watch this film in theaters. A real shame! I actually like the Supergirl character, and I even thought James Gunn’s take on Superman was refreshing. Maybe I’ll catch this flick on streaming to see if the “discourse” surrounding it was warranted or not.

Toy Story 5

I wasn’t excited for Toy Story 5. I thought the series should’ve ended with the third film, and Disney’s sequel‑heavy phase didn’t inspire confidence.

But the movie is far better than expected—stronger than Toy Story 4 and surprisingly thoughtful.

Marketing teased a shallow “toys versus tech” plot, yet the film treats technology with nuance, turning Lilypad into a sympathetic, Buzz‑like antagonist.

Jessie finally gets the character arc she’s long deserved, confronting her abandonment trauma while stepping into a leadership role.

Buzz and Woody support the story without overshadowing it, and even the island of stranded Buzz Lightyear toys adds charm.

The film didn’t need to exist, but it proves the franchise still has creative life.

Read the full review here: https://dailyridge.com/2026/08/20/one-movie-later-toy-story-5-is-surprisingly-good/

Moana

I didn’t even bother watching this movie, let alone reviewing it. Then again, did I need to? Did you see the original animated Moana movie? Then you saw this version, only it’s in live-action and not as good.

The Odyssey

The Odyssey is technically impressive, gorgeous IMAX cinematography, a stacked cast, and Christopher Nolan’s signature precision.

It delivers striking reinterpretations of myth, from the shadow‑stalked cyclops to Circe’ body‑horror transformations and the sirens’ muffled terror. The suitors’ brutal comeuppance is cathartic.

Yet despite these highlights, the film feels oddly bland. Its washed‑out palette and gritty realism drain the wonder from gods and monsters, stretching three hours into a slog.

The A‑list cast turns in surprisingly lifeless performances that match the movie’s muted aesthetic.

Fans of Nolan or Greek myth may enjoy it, but stronger adaptations exist—like the 1997 miniseries.

For me, this beautifully crafted epic left me wishing for lotus to forget the time I spent watching it.

Read the full review here: https://dailyridge.com/2026/09/08/one-movie-later-the-odyssey-is-an-objectively-good-movie-that-i-didnt-like

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Reviewing a Spider‑Man movie almost feels redundant, he’s one of cinema’s most reliable heroes and Brand New Day continues that trend.

Already a box‑office giant, the film stands out by balancing sequel, soft reboot, and MCU setup all at once.

Its core strength is Peter’s identity crisis: erased from memory, he must rebuild himself while grappling with mutated powers that echo real neurodivergent experiences, especially sensory overload.

His dynamic with the Punisher adds sharp, lived‑in chemistry, and the morally gray antagonist sets the stage for future MCU conflicts.

It doesn’t reach Raimi or Spider‑Verse heights, but it’s far better than Spider‑Man 3 or the Amazing films.

Energetic, thoughtful, and engaging, it proves Spidey still belongs at the MCU’s center.

Coyote Vs. Acme

Coyote vs. Acme arrives with a saga worthy of Looney Tunes: shelved for a tax write‑off, rescued by Ketchup Entertainment, and ultimately a surprise box‑office success.

The film thrives by embracing Wile E. Coyote’s silent expressiveness, pairing him with Will Forte’s weary lawyer and a lively supporting cast including Lana Condor and John Cena.

Its Roger Rabbit‑style blend of animation and live action is stylish and full of clever cameos.

Beneath the slapstick lies a sincere story about failure, persistence, and taking risks, plus sharp corporate satire that unintentionally mirrors the film’s real‑world drama.

It’s funny, charming, and socially aware, a movie that deserved far better than studio limbo and proved itself against the odds.

Read the full review here: https://dailyridge.com/2026/09/23/one-movie-later-coyote-vs-acme-is-the-must-see-film-warner-bros-tried-to-bury/