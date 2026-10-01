Live Music in Winter Haven This Weekend

Looking for live music this weekend? There are plenty of opportunities to enjoy local musicians and live entertainment around the Winter Haven area, with performances Thursday through Sunday.

Thursday, October 1

Tanner’s Lakeside will have Tony Knight performing from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cypresswood Pub will feature Micah Madore from 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday, October 2

Twizted October will perform at Out N About from 8 p.m. to midnight.

TMike & Duke Burr will provide music during Meals on Wheels’ 19th Annual Dinner and “Night of Pirates” Fundraiser at Nora Mayo Hall from 6 to 9 p.m.

At Tanner’s Lakeside, Van Haven will perform from 4 to 7 p.m.

Cypresswood Pub will feature Cory Greenway from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 3

B.Haven will perform at the City of Davenport Multicultural Event from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

At Tanner’s Lakeside, music will be part of the Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation fundraiser. See the event flyer for additional details.

Cypresswood Pub will have Casey Howell performing from 4 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 4

Twizted will close out the weekend at Caribbean Bay, performing from 3 to 7 p.m.

Whether you’re looking for an afternoon performance or somewhere to enjoy live music in the evening, there are several local options to choose from this weekend.

Want Your Music Featured?

Musicians performing in the Winter Haven area can email [email protected] to be included in a future live music roundup. Please include “LIVE MUSIC” in the subject line.