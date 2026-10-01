PCSO Looking For Alleged Suspect in Credit Card Fraud Case

CRIME: THEFT & CREDIT CARD FRAUD

CRIME SCENE: POSNER PARK, DAVENPORT

POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE CASE 26-40392

On September 28, 2026, the victim’s wallet was stolen while it was not in his possession at a business on Posner Blvd. in Davenport.

Within the wallet was $470 in cash and six credit and debit cards.

A $3850 fraudulent transaction was attempted at the Best Buy store in Posner Park with one of the stolen credit cards. The unknown man in these photos is the suspect who attempted the transaction.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact Deputy Roldan at 863-236-3900 or email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous AND be eligible for a reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways: