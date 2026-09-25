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Wild Wild West Arms Announces Re-Grand Opening of New High-Tech Tactical Range

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Wild Wild West Arms is celebrating the re-grand opening of its newly upgraded range on Saturday, September 26, with an event featuring free food, range time, vendors, firearm rentals and a firearm giveaway.

Owners John and Yashera Phillips said the business has undergone a major rebrand at its location at 29350 Highway 27 in Lake Hamilton.

“We upgraded to a fully automated and integrated action target tactical range,” the Phillips owners said.

Indoor shooting range with suspended target boards displaying colorful circular targets and overhead rails on a dark wall.

The new range includes turning targets and more than 160 training modules, drills and games. The system is designed to provide both recreational shooting and more advanced training scenarios.

The range also features low-light scenarios for nighttime training. Wild Wild West Arms plans to offer two night-shoot events each month, featuring low-light scenarios conducted without traditional range lighting.

Another feature is a camera system integrated into the target system, allowing shooters to see their targets at all times.

Rifle mounted on a rack in a shooting range with a blue target backdrop and a red diamond-plate wall on the left side.

Phillips said the system is used by law enforcement agencies across the country and called it “the greatest out there on ranges.”

The re-grand opening event will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and will include free food from Floridinos and drinks throughout the day. Visitors can also receive a free 20-minute range session.

Vendors will be on site with a selection of firearms available for visitors to try on the range, with free rentals available during the event.

Wild Wild West Arms will also be holding a free firearm giveaway as part of the re-grand opening celebration.

The event will be held at 29350 Highway 27, Lake Hamilton.

Wild West Arms logo: a bull skull with a red cowboy hat, crossed pistols, and bold red 'WILD WEST ARMS' text on a dark background
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